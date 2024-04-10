Five-star Euro NCAP rating for Nio EL6

Nio’s pioneering smart active and passive safety technologies ensure EL6 achieves the highest star rating in most stringent Euro NCAP test

The EL6 is the latest smart EV from Nio to achieve the maximum five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The EL6 is the fourth Nio model, joining both ET5 and its Touring derivative, and EL7 to receive the highest award bestowed to vehicles that offer “overall excellent performance in crash protection and are well equipped with comprehensive and robust crash avoidance technology.”

Now on sale in Denmark, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden, Nio’s EL6 delivered a very strong performance in adult occupancy, scoring 93 percent. The mid-size SUV achieved 85 percent in child occupant safety, 78 percent in vulnerable road user safety, and 76 percent in safety assist tests.

Key to the impressive result was EL6’s substantial list of standard safety features and its ultra-high-strength steel-aluminum hybrid body. The latter contributed to the EL6 achieving excellent results in frontal collision protection. Nio’s pioneering use of ultra-long-range roof mounted LiDAR sensors was another factor in EL6’s strong result in the more challenging tests.

With Euro NCAP’s tests now assessing over a hundred active safety scenarios, EL6’s technologies not only protect its occupants but also vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. The latest tests also highlighted that EL6’s doors could be opened within two minutes of power being lost, and its electric windows would remain functional long enough to allow occupants to escape in the event of being submerged.

Since its inception, Nio has prioritized the development of both active and passive safety systems to protect its users and the wider community. With its Euro NCAP five-star rating, EL6 offers reassuring levels of safety for families seeking a safe and smart mid-size SUV.

SOURCE: Nio