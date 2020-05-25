Five important tips for car owners during COVID-19 from Nissan Thailand

During these difficult times, many people are now working from home to help stop the spread of COVID-19 – so the daily commute or small trips are not necessary for them. So, while being socially responsible by practicing social distancing and limiting non-essential trips, vehicles that are stationary in garages, driveways or parking lots still require care and upkeep.

To help share knowledge of car care during this time, Nissan in Thailand has created five easy steps to protect your cars, and maintain their value and condition. As the leader in EVs in Thailand, there are also extra tips for EV cars, so owners please read on!

Always keep the inside and outside of your car clean.

Just like our hands and homes, it is important that we keep our cars clean and wash hands thoroughly before and after each drive. The most effective way to do this is by paying particular attention to the parts you touch most often such as the steering wheel, gearshift, seats, door handles, and front console panels. We recommend using a microfiber cloth with simple soap and water; but whatever you do, do not use bleach or hydrogen peroxide on the inside of your car, which can seriously damage the upholstery1. Remember, this is important and you can make washing your car fun by turning on some music and using it as a great way to squeeze in a little exercise for you and your family. Maintain proper oil and transmission fluid levels.

Even if you are not planning to drive much, a good tip is to make sure that your tank is full. The reason is filling your gas tank all the way up helps prevent moisture buildup that can get into your fuel system and affect the drivability of the car. For EV car owners, this is a little different. You want to make sure that you don’t overcharge or undercharge your EV, which can lead to a shortened life for your lithium-ion battery. The recommended level for an extended parking period is to keep the battery charged at somewhere between 40% and 80%2. So, if you have a home charger, Nissan recommends you lower your maximum charge limit to 65%-75%3 and leave it plugged in whilst stationary to avoid a full drain. Start your car at least once or twice a week.

When you do, make sure that it gets up to full operating temperature before you shut it back down to make sure the engine is working properly. Or better yet, take your car out for a spin around the block or to the grocery store whenever necessary. While it is not recommended to go out as often during this social distancing period, getting out of the house just once in a while to get essential groceries and errands can do wonders for your mental and physical health during this self-quarantine and work from home period. Protect your car from the environment.

If possible, put a cover on your car’s exterior to prevent damaging the paint. You can purchase this online simply by typing in the keyword “car cover.” This is especially useful if you are parking your car outdoors, without any roof or shelter. Also, it’s a good idea to keep your tire pressure at between 30 and 35 PSI4 to make sure that the car can function at its best. These useful tips apply to all types of cars, including ICE vehicles, hybrids, and EVs. Don’t overlook regular car maintenance and servicing basics.

This will increase your vehicle’s longevity and re-sale value. To help, during this social distancing period, Nissan in Thailand is offering its “Care for You” on-site and vehicle pickup services, to assure customers can receive scheduled maintenance without the need to leave their homes. This includes a free-of-charge 28-point vehicle inspection that covers engine, brake, suspension, powertrain, and electric system checks. All customer’s vehicles will be serviced by staff in full protective gear, and sanitized upon delivery, ensuring the utmost standards of hygiene. In addition, all service customers will receive fabric masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. If a vehicle requires more attention, remember that automotive dealerships and their service departments are still open per usual. Most Nissan service departments remain open and are available to assist with vehicle service and repairs, simply contact Nissan Call Center at Tel 0-2401-9600. In case that you need to visit Nissan service center during these times, you can also feel confident that Nissan Showrooms and Service Centers across Thailand are implementing preventive measures. These include disinfecting the service center every 30 minutes; temperature checking for all employees and customers when they enter the dealership; ensuring that staff wear face masks at all times; providing alcohol gel throughout the premises; and consistently disinfecting key vehicle touchpoints like the steering wheel, gear shift, seats, door handles, and front console panels. The shelter-in-place orders in effect throughout much of Thailand mean that many vehicles are seeing infrequent, if any, use. The longer a vehicle sits unused, the more likely it is to develop issues. By taking a few key steps, drivers can keep their cars running smoothly.

Last, but not least, please keep safe during this period and omit unnecessary social contact where possible. Always remember to keep your hands sanitized, and wear masks. Above all, don’t forget to take care of the people and things you love, as we all get through this difficult time together.

SOURCE: Nissan