Five awards for Nio and firefly

Nio, a global smart electric vehicle company, has secured five major accolades for its Nio and firefly brands. At this year’s Red Dot Award, Nio achieved two distinctions. Additionally, Nio was honored once and firefly twice by the esteemed jury of brand and communication experts at the German Brand Award 2025. These recognitions underscore the innovative strength and design excellence of both brands. Their holistic, user-centric approach to product and brand design continues to impress. The Red Dot Award ranks among the world’s most renowned design competitions, while the German Brand Award is a prestigious honor for outstanding brand management.

At the Red Dot Award, the Nio ET5 Touring was celebrated in the “Product Design – Automobiles and Motorcycles” category. The design of this smart tourer embodies NIO’s guiding principles: pure – human – progressive – sophisticated. With its sleek, aerodynamic silhouette, frameless windows, distinctive front, and expansive panoramic glass roof, the Nio ET5 Touring exemplifies a seamless fusion of technology, performance, and aesthetics. It strikes a balance between driving pleasure and everyday practicality, redefining urban mobility with vision.

Nio House Hamburg also received a Red Dot Award in the “Interior Architecture and Interior Design” category. This space exemplifies NIO’s commitment to creating experiential environments where the premium brand engages with users and local culture. The location merges contemporary design, local identity, and sustainable materials into a cohesive spatial concept.

“For us, design is not an end in itself. It is a fundamental element of the user experience – from the vehicle to the space,” says Kris Tomasson, Senior Vice President of Design at Nio. “We are delighted that our vision has been recognized by the Red Dot jury.”

At the German Brand Award, Nio was honored in the “Excellent Brands – Transport & Mobility” category. The brand’s comprehensive concept unites electromobility with a forward-looking, technology- and community-driven brand experience. Nio positions itself not only as a manufacturer of intelligent, software-defined premium electric vehicles but also as a creator of a holistic ecosystem for sustainable mobility. Its products and brand experience are designed for – and with – the community.

Two prestigious awards for firefly

firefly, Nio’s new brand, also received a German Brand Award in the “Excellent Brands – Transport & Mobility” category. With firefly, Nio has successfully established a second strong pillar in the market. The brand’s affordable, safe electric vehicles stand out for their high-quality design and intelligent technology. firefly conveys mobility as an expression of personal joy, independence, and individuality – communicated emotionally through its design, language, color palette, and user interactions. Its visual identity integrates distinctive key visuals and vehicle design to create a cohesive brand experience.

In the “Newcomer Brand of the Year” category, firefly was awarded the “Best of Best” distinction – the award’s highest honor. The jury praised firefly’s consistent, expressive, and trendsetting implementation of its brand strategy. firefly is seen as setting new benchmarks in brand development, demonstrating how a young brand can deliver significant, audience-oriented value.

“These awards show that we are on the right track,” says Marius Holletzek, Director of Brand Experience Design and Strategy for firefly at Nio. “Our goal was to create a new kind of brand experience along the entire individual user journey in this segment – and, above all, to establish a strong connection between product and brand. From brand design to exterior and interior, to the human-machine interface – everything feels unified under one overarching brand idea.”

SOURCE: Nio