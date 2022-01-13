Fitch Ratings assigns Iveco Group N.V. final Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-‘

Iveco Group N.V. announces that on 13th January, 2022 Fitch Ratings assigned Iveco Group N.V. a final Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-’. The outlook is stable.

SOURCE: Iveco

