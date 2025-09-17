FIT Hon Teng Tech Day 2025 opens with “data and power” vision for AI mobility

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group, today hosted its inaugural FIT Tech Day 2025 in Taipei

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng, 6088.HK), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group, today hosted its inaugural FIT Tech Day 2025 in Taipei. In the opening remarks, FIT Chairman Sidney Lu emphasized that “data and power” will be the twin foundations of AI mobility.

“Everyone has heard the phrase ‘Data is the New Oil,’ but in the age of AI, oil fields alone are not enough. You must also have pipelines and energy conversion to drive the future,” said Lu. “This is precisely where FIT plays a role. Connectors and high-speed cables act as the nerves, transmitting signals and data, while power systems serve as the lifeblood, providing the sustained and efficient energy required for massive AI computing power.”

Lu highlighted that AI is redefining the future landscape of mobility, and the establishment of One Mobility builds on FIT’s acquisition of German brands Autokabel and Voltaira, with a strong focus on high-efficiency power systems and integration expertise. Together with global partners, FIT aims to drive the next generation of mobility ecosystems, opening new market opportunities and cross-industry collaborations.

The event also welcomed HH Prince Fahad bin Nawaf Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, who addressed the audience in his role as CEO of FIT’s Saudi joint venture Smart Mobility. Echoing the vision of “Data is the New Oil,” Prince Fahad noted that since HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has made significant reforms and progress, with AI hardware and software development becoming fundamental pillars of national advancement.

Since the joint venture agreement was signed last October, Smart Mobility was officially launched in May this year. Within just a few months, it has already completed three SASO product certifications and is preparing for the groundbreaking of a new factory at the end of the year, marking FIT’s first manufacturing base in the Middle East. Prince Fahad’s presence at the event not only underscores his strong support for FIT, but also reflects the firm commitment of both parties to advance technology development and co-create the future.

SOURCE: Foxconn