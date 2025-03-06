Fit for every application: MAN electric and conventional at Bauma 2025

From 3.5 to 180 tonnes: MAN showcases a wide range of electric and diesel vehicles at the world construction trade fair

MAN Truck & Bus will be presenting itself to visitors to Bauma 2025 in Munich from 7 to 13 April with a consistent focus on applications. The exhibited portfolio of electric and conventional vehicle solutions for use in the construction industry ranges from the lightweight MAN TGE 3.5 tonne all-wheel drive tipper to the MAN TGX heavy-duty semitrailer tractor for up to 180 tonnes gross train weight. The new all-electric MAN eTGS as a 6X2-4 crane tipper chassis will take centre stage at the vehicle exhibition on the MAN stand 721/11 in the outdoor area. The MAN eTGS and eTGX e-truck series can be highly customised to meet the diverse needs of the construction industry with a variety of wheelbases, cab versions, electric motor power classes, power take-offs, battery combinations, charging connection positions and numerous other industry-specific features. Up to one million configuration variants are thus possible and offer every customer and every body manufacturer the right electric base vehicle for their application. Thanks to an expected predicted service life of up to 1.6 million kilometres or up to 15 years, depending on the type of application, the batteries are also extremely durable and therefore particularly suitable for the construction industry with its long vehicle holding periods. ‘Decades of experience in the realisation of operational, reliable and durable vehicles for our customers in the construction industry and the continuous close exchange with body manufacturers are a central part of MAN’s DNA. And this application-orientation is also the core competence of our new eTrucks, which are in no way inferior to our diesel vehicles,’ says Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus SE.

The new MAN eTrucks

With three, four, five or six modularly combinable and variably positionable batteries and a choice of 333, 449 or 544 electric hp, the 20- to 28-tonne MAN eTGX and MAN eTGS chassis offer exactly what is needed for the extensive variety of body solutions in the construction sector: flexible clearance for body components on the vehicle frame, a wide range of mechanical and electric drives for body functions in various performance classes, up to nine different wheelbases, six cab variants, steered and non-steered trailing axles, leaf air and full air suspension, drive programmes specially tailored to the respective application and numerous other industry-typical features. And with long ranges, because even for the shortest chassis wheelbase of 3.75 metres, five batteries with up to 400 kWh of usable capacity are available. This corresponds to a range of up to 500 kilometres without intermediate charging. Typical daily journeys in construction logistics are therefore also possible with a smaller number of batteries. In return, the available payload increases by up to 2,400 kilograms.

In addition to the standard range, the MAN Individual special customisation and refinement department offers numerous other customised equipment options for the MAN eTrucks, just like for the conventional vehicles: these include a CCS charging connection at the left rear of the vehicle as well as preparation for aerial work platforms, a seventh battery for 6X2 chassis or special Lion S exterior and interior design and comfort packages – all of which can be ordered directly ex works with the vehicle.

Electric and conventional: MAN vehicle exhibits at Bauma

MAN eTGS 28.449 6×2-4 BL CH

The all-electric three-axle crane tipper based on the MAN eTGS with 449 hp presented at Bauma is equipped with a Meiller Trigenius D316 three-way tipper and a 23-metre-tonne crane from Palfinger. The PK 24.001 SLD 5 lifts a maximum of 6200 kilograms and can be extended to a length of almost 15 metres. Thanks to its modular battery concept, the eTGS has solid hydraulic stabilisers on the frame in front of the lateral battery packs on the left and right-hand sides to ensure a secure footing during operation. The resulting battery configuration with four battery packs offers 320 kWh capacity and a one-way range of up to 400 kilometres. The narrow and medium-length NN cab of the eTGS offers the optimum combination of good visibility and a high level of operating and workplace comfort.

MAN TGS 35.540 8x2H-6 BL CH

Another crane vehicle on the MAN Bauma stand is a TGS four-axle chassis with a conventional 540 hp D26 combustion engine and the additional MAN HydroDrive hydrostatic front-wheel drive for better traction even on loose ground. The 37-tonne truck for operations with very heavy loads has a large 95-metre Palfinger crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 30 tonnes, which can be extended to a maximum of 22 metres. The vehicle has an additional 20 tonne crane support in the front area especially for this purpose. MAN Individual offers the corresponding pre-equipment for this ex works. In addition, MAN allows the radar sensors for the emergency brake assistant, which would otherwise be covered by the front outriggers, to be relocated via the body guideline. The emergency braking function thus remains available without restriction. The spacious TM cab with couch offers the driver plenty of space and comfort, even when travelling overnight.

MAN TGX 33.640 6×4 BL SA

The MAN TGX 33.640 semitrailer tractor at the MAN stand also specialises in heavy loads. With its two driven axles, it effortlessly brings the high drive power of the 16-litre MAN D38 engine of 640 hp to the road. Designed for tipper semi-trailers and low-loaders, it can also be used for gross train weights of up to 180 tonnes. With its long and high GM cab, the heavy three-axle vehicle is equally at home on regional and long-distance transport tours.

MAN TGS 41.480 8×4 BB CH

The third heavy-duty TGS on the MAN Bauma stand is predestined for mining operations outside Europe. The particularly robust 8X4 chassis is designed for combination with large-volume rear tipper bodies in order to transport a lot of material in one journey, especially in mining and on large construction sites. Its 480 hp D26 engine effortlessly moves gross vehicle weights of up to 44 tonnes (technically even up to 50 tonnes are possible), even on rough terrain. The narrow and medium-length NN cab offers the optimum overview for this.

MAN TGM 18.320 4×4 BB CH

MAN is covering the classic all-wheel drive sector with two vehicles at bauma: firstly, a MAN TGM 4X4 18-tonner with 320 hp and Ressenig three-way tipper, whose single tyres on the rear axle make it particularly agile and manoeuvrable not only on surfaced terrain but also on the road. The narrow and short CC cab offers a comfortable and compact driver’s workplace.

MAN TGE 3.200 4×4 BL

The second off-road specialist comes from MAN’s Transporter series. Last year, the MAN TGE received an extensive update and now offers additional safety and assistance systems, a state-of-the-art touch display and many other highlights for the driver such as keyless go and a multifunction steering wheel as standard. The TGE 3.200 4X4 chassis on display at bauma has a gross vehicle weight of 3.5 tonnes and is fitted ex works with a compact and particularly lightweight Meiller Trigenius three-way tipper. It also comes with special equipment from MAN Individual ex works. This includes a particularly robust multi-part underbody guard on the underbody, air suspension on the rear axle, a power increase to 200 hp and Individual Lion S refinements to the exterior and interior.

Industry-specific services and consulting

MAN offers service contracts and financing solutions specially tailored to the construction industry for both conventionally and electrically powered vehicles, as well as numerous digital helpers. These include the digital payment of refuelling processes via the vehicle with MAN SimplePay, as well as the digital service management MAN Service Care and the comprehensive fleet management applications from MAN DigitalServices. The MAN eManager M battery monitoring and charging management tool, the MAN SmartRoute route planner and the MAN Charge&Go charging tariff for using public charging infrastructure are also available specifically for eTrucks. Many of the digital applications can also be used via the MAN DriverApp.

MAN also offers 360-degree eMobility Consulting to accompany the new eTruck. MAN Transport Solutions’ advice on switching to electromobility includes customer-specific analyses of vehicle deployment and charging infrastructure requirements. The charging stations themselves are also included in the scope of services through partnerships with charging infrastructure suppliers. The MAN ABBI bodybuilder platform offers bodybuilders in particular all the relevant technical information, drawings and construction specifications they need to equip electrically or conventionally powered MAN vehicles.

MAN Engines at the Bauma

Solutions for manufacturers of construction machinery with high performance requirements and mining applications. The MAN D2862 V12 engine on show at the MAN Truck & Bus stand has a high level of integration capability in a wide range of applications. Thanks to the expertise of MAN Engines’ application engineers, it can be perfectly integrated into large excavators or mining vehicles. On the basis of its latest generation of engines, MAN will serve machines with a displacement requirement of between 20 and 30 litres.

SOURCE: MAN