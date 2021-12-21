Fisker to partner with Bridgestone for electric vehicle services and solutions in France and Germany

Bridgestone to provide total after-sales services for Fisker customers in France and Germany, consistent with the asset-lite business model being deployed across the Fisker business globally

Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – has today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bridgestone – a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility – to provide comprehensive after-sales and related maintenance solutions in France and Germany.

After recently selecting Bridgestone as the exclusive tyre partner for its upcoming Ocean all-electric SUV, Fisker is extending its collaboration with the global company. As part of this new partnership, and as an industry first, Bridgestone will leverage its EV-ready retail and service network to provide Fisker’s customers in France and Germany with extensive after-sales services throughout the Speedy, Pitstop and Reiff-ABS networks, all part of Bridgestone’s extended retail network in Europe. Speedy includes over 450 locations throughout France, while in Germany, the combination of Pitstop and Reiff-ABS offers services at more than 300 locations across the country. Fisker will work with Bridgestone to select the most appropriate sites from its extensive service network in France and Germany to address Fisker’s customers’ needs and specificities.

Collaborating to provide better solutions

“From November 17, 2022, we will start production and deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV, with France and Germany among the first European markets to launch,” commented Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “Our partnership with Bridgestone is being activated across multiple areas of our business and we have been consistently impressed with Bridgestone’s investment into the future of clean mobility and focused on innovative products and service solutions for the next generation of electric vehicles. The fact that Bridgestone offers unique end-to-end services and packages including original equipment fitments, after-sales and mobility solutions to mobility players is key. The ability to make use of their extensive network to provide our own after-sales servicing will be crucial to Fisker’s long-term success”.

Driving EV adoption through a fully integrated approach

“As part of our commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, Bridgestone is supporting the adoption of EVs through a fully integrated approach. This includes the development of premium tyres and tyre technologies for EVs, along with dedicated fleet and mobility solutions,” said Laurent Dartoux, President and CEO, Bridgestone EMIA. “It also entails the development of an end-to-end EV-ready retail and service network, which includes EV maintenance and tyre services, EV charging and mobile services for EVs all together under one roof”.

“Fisker’s passion for sustainable innovation and their mission to make sustainable EVs more accessible aligns perfectly with our own goals,” adds Dartoux. “Partnering with innovators like Fisker is a key element to our approach and we are proud to put our strong footprint and all the capabilities of our EV-ready retail network at the disposal of their customers.”

Fisker will commence production of the Fisker Ocean SUV on November 17, 2022, at the carbon-neutral factory of Fisker’s manufacturing partner, Magna-Steyr, in Graz, Austria. The Fisker Ocean, in Sport trim level, is priced (before local incentives) at €41,560 in Germany and €41,900 in France, will have an estimated range of 250 miles (EPA test cycle) / 275 miles or 440 kilometers (WLTP test cycle) and feature a sleek, stylish design, as well as innovative automotive technology and a sustainable interior made from recycled materials. The range-topping Fisker Ocean Extreme will deliver up to an estimated range of 350 miles (EPA) / 390 miles or 630 kilometers (WLTP). Fisker worked extensively with battery supplier CATL, using two different chemistries, to maximize performance and minimize cost for the Fisker Ocean lineup.

SOURCE: Bridgestone