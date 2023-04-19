Fisker Ocean wins 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, Best Electric Vehicle

The all-electric Fisker Ocean, Fisker's debut vehicle, wins the internationally recognized Red Dot award for outstanding product design

Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that the Fisker Ocean is the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award winner for Best Electric Vehicle.

The Red Dot Design Award, first awarded in 1955, is one of the most internationally sought-after seals of quality for good design. An international jury of over 50 design experts evaluated the all-electric Fisker Ocean against global competition on four key design qualities: product function, aesthetics, ease of use, and responsibility / sustainability. The jury awarded the Fisker Ocean Best Electric Vehicle 2023.

“We are particularly proud to win knowing Red Dot judged us on ‘the quality of responsibility: is the product sustainable or durable?’” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We built our company to make the world’s most emotional and sustainable vehicles. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move the world toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility, and every design choice Fisker makes supports that mission.”

He added, “I’ve always believed that great design can change lives because it’s an emotional experience. We’re honored our peers in the design community recognized the Fisker Ocean. With this vehicle, we strived to create a well-balanced, sculptural surface that exudes a powerful road presence. Our goal for the Fisker Ocean was for everything about it – exterior, interior, and technology features — to be simple, intuitive, and delightful.”

The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV marries a sleek, futuristic exterior design with a modern, tech-driven in-car experience. The exterior is defined by a sports car look, feel, and dynamic, with elegant arcs, clean surfaces, and smooth highlights. Larger 22″ wheels ground the Ocean’s balanced proportions. Slim, wrap-around lighting integrates into body panels concealing ADAS sensors and the world’s first digital radar in a consumer vehicle. With one button, California Mode simultaneously opens the SolarSky roof and all windows for a convertible, California feel.

Built at a carbon-neutral facility in Graz, Austria, the all-electric Fisker Ocean is made with materials carefully selected to reduce environmental impact, including more than 50 kg of recycled polymers, bio-based content, and other recycled materials. While keeping the design language and form factor of an SUV, the aerodynamic silhouette and low, wide stance add efficiency to the Ocean’s range, estimated at 350 miles (US)[1]. The Ocean’s confirmed WLTP range of 707 km/440 miles (UK) gives the Fisker Ocean the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe [2]. The SolarSky integrates solar panels onto a panoramic glass power roof, adding up to 1,500 miles of solar-powered range per year [3].

Henrik Fisker and the Fisker design team will accept the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023 for Electric Vehicle at the Red Dot Gala on June 19, 2023, in Essen, Germany. The Fisker Ocean design will be part of “Milestones in Contemporary Design,” an exhibition of Red Dot Award winners at the Red Dot Design Museum from June 2023 to May 2024. Fisker looks forward to commencing deliveries in the beginning of May.

SOURCE: Fisker