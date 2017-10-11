Fisker Inc. and Quanergy set to debut all-new Fisker Emotion at 2018 Consumer Electronics Show

Fisker Inc., electric vehicle OEM, designer and manufacturer of uniquely stunning electric vehicles complemented with some of the longest EV ranges on earth, has officially announced it will showcase the all-new EMotion with Quanergy Systems, Inc. in booth #3315 at the upcoming 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. In partnership with Fisker Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, will be integrating five of Quanergy’s S3 LiDAR sensors into the Fisker EMotion which will be showcased as part of the vehicle during CES January 9-12, 2018. CES will mark the first time media and showgoers will get an up close and personal look of Fisker’s newest vehicle

Dedicated to bringing real-world autonomous driving to market, Fisker Inc. and Quanergy Systems, Inc. are working closely in partnership to integrate autonomous hardware, specifically LiDAR, in the Fisker EMotion body design as a seamless part of the vehicle and not an aesthetic eyesore. Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors lead the industry in all six key commercialization areas of price, performance, reliability, size, weight, and power efficiency, while meeting the mass deployment requirements of durability and dependability. The front end of the Fisker EMotion is inspired by the integration of the LiDAR in the center chrome piece – an aesthetic set to be the design DNA of all future Fisker vehicles. The smart sensing technology enables real-time 3D mapping and object detection, tracking and classification. The Fisker Emotion will be available in 2019 and will feature the Quanergy S3 LiDAR sensor and all autonomous features as part of an optional upgraded package for customers.

“The Fisker EMotion is set to be the next leader in electric vehicles and we are honored to be a part of this groundbreaking opportunity by providing our LiDAR sensors to help guide drivers on the road,” said Louay Eldada, Quanergy CEO. “Our leading LiDAR sensors will elevate the autonomous capabilities of the EMotion to support Henrik’s vision of a truly autonomous and connected experience in a luxury automobile that will further advance the world’s view of autonomous and electric vehicles.”

“The Emotion has been a dream of mine for many years and bringing it to life has been a journey of finding the best partners to incorporate the leading technology and design to make the EMotion the best possible electric vehicle on the road – advancing the conversation and mainstream capabilities of all electric vehicles on the road,” said Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO of Fisker Inc. “Partnering with Quanergy to incorporate their LiDAR systems is the missing piece needed to elevate the technology needed to give customers a true electric, autonomous and connected experience.”

Design: The Fisker EMotion luxury electric car, set for production in 2019, features design elements never before seen in the automotive industry. The first vehicle to be truly designed with an EV powertrain in mind: longer wheelbase designed for the world's largest EV battery pack, a stretched cabin for more interior space and A much more dramatically sloping aerodynamic front-end with panoramic views of the road ahead. The carbon rim wheels are sized to give the car the right body volume over the wheels with a powerful, timeless sculptured design. The interior will redefine the way we think of a luxury car interior, incorporating the most advanced future technologies enhancing functionality and user experience.

Battery Technology: Fisker and LG Chem are ensuring that Fisker vehicles like the EMotion will leverage the power of the highest energy density cell in the world by using state-of-the-art NCM chemistry (developed by LG Chem). Fisker is also developing a highly sophisticated and thermally advanced battery pack for the EMotion that will package the largest amount of LG Chem cells ever seen before in an EV. Safety: The EMotion will feature the highest battery safety features in the industry at cell, module and pack level.

Charging Technology: Fisker is working on its Ultra Charger ™ in close collaboration with one of the world's premiere engineering companies, to fast charge EVs/hybrids (not just Fiskers) in ways that have never even been dreamed in the industry. Technology that literally will change the way the market and consumers think of/understand vehicle charging, infrastructure and more. With innovation both in battery and charging tech, the Fisker EMotion will charge for 125 miles in nine minutes, with a 400 mile range.

Servicing EVs/Hybrids: Fisker is developing a fully connected service experience for the customers. A truly premium experience will have concierge service and vehicle telematics systems integrated directly into the growing national network of Fisker service centers – enabling vehicles to eventually be able to automatically identify available service center, integrate service appointments with vehicle owners' personal calendars, order parts, report problems and communicate service progress. Digital keys will enable a Fisker concierge to pick up and drop off vehicles without inconveniencing customers.

Price of Fisker EMotion: Base price is set at $129,900. FiskerInc.com

Fisker Inc. is committed to bring these long range and fast charging innovations into the high volume electric vehicle market that will drive the mass adoption of electric vehicles. Fisker is currently also working on a high volume spacious family vehicle that will feature some of the game changing electric vehicle innovations shown in the Fisker EMotion.

