Fisker completes first German vehicle registration and opens new customer facilities in Munich

Fisker registers the first all-electric Ocean SUV in Germany after the handover of the first vehicle to its new owner in Denmark

Fisker Inc . (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, continues its phased launch of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV in Europe with the registration of the first Fisker Ocean in Germany and the opening of two new customer facilities in Munich.

Following thedeliveryofthefirstOceantoa customer in Denmark on May 5,the first German vehicle registration comes as Fisker opens the doors to two brand-new customer centers in Munich, where visitors can experience the all-electric Fisker Ocean first-hand.

Earlier today, Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker opened the Fisker Lounge Munich, a 400 square-meter space located in the city center at Kaufingerstrasse 12. In addition, a dedicated 75 square-meter showroom and Fisker’s 600 square-meter European headquarters at Munich’s Motorworld complex also officially opened for business today, located at Am Ausbesserungswerk 8, 80939 Munich, north of the city. The Motorworld facilities include a 100-space garage to support customer deliveries and test drives.

“Having spent the early years of my career in the automotive industry here, it’s great to be back in Germany and Munich as we open new facilities for our customers,” said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. “I’m also excited I got my European Fisker Ocean today.”

Both the Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims achieve a confirmed combined WLTP range of up to 707 km1, which is the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.

SOURCE: Fisker