Fisker and Octopus EV launch new US entrant – the Fisker Ocean Extreme

Fisker Inc. has announced today the collaboration with Octopus Electric Vehicles, the EV specialist business from the Octopus Energy Group, to be the first lease provider in the UK to offer the new premium Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV

Octopus Electric Vehicles will allow businesses to offer the Fisker Ocean Extreme through salary sacrifice – an employee benefit that saves drivers up to 40% off the monthly cost – making this one of the most affordable ways to access the car.

The agreement, which covers an initial fleet of 200 Fisker Ocean Extreme vehicles, signifies the start of a long-term collaborative journey between Octopus and Fisker. The Fisker Ocean, an all-electric, sustainable, and stylish SUV, is the first model launched by Fisker in the UK as it sets its eyes on international expansion.

Fisker recently announced lowered pricing for the top-level Fisker Ocean Extreme worldwide – in UK market from £60,880 to £57,900 – offering price adjustments to existing Extreme customers. The Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of up to 440 miles, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class sold in European markets today.

The Fisker Ocean is the latest EV model to be offered by Octopus EV, which now has over 80 cars available to customers – covering every model available in the UK. Working with more than 3,500 businesses, its convenient all-in-one salary sacrifice service provides everything drivers need to get on the road, including the car, charge point installation and specialist EV energy tariffs.

Fisker Inc. Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said: “Besides the new pricing, we are also excited to announce this lease collaboration in the UK market to enable more customers to have access to our fully electric Ocean. I am looking forward to seeing more and more UK customers using the leasing opportunity to experience the Ocean’s unique design – featuring sustainable materials, best-in-class range and innovative technical features such as SolarSky, California Mode, and a large touchscreen that can also be enjoyed in horizontal Hollywood Mode.”

Oliver Boots, Chief Commercial Officer at Octopus Electric Vehicles, commented: “The U.S. has a long, proud automotive history and so it’s fantastic to see new entrants joining the electric revolution from across the pond. Each new manufacturer and model of electric car gives drivers more choice, helps drive down costs and gets us closer to making the switch to having fully electric roads. We’ve seen a wonderful response to the Fisker Ocean in test-driving, and we’re thrilled to be able to unlock savings for drivers through salary sacrifice.”

Octopus Electric Vehicles was launched with a simple mission: to make it easy for drivers to switch to clean, electric transport. The business sits within the wider Octopus Energy Group, which is expanding rapidly having received $900m in funding over the last two years, giving it a valuation of US$5bn.

Source: Octopus