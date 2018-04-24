FISITA and European association CLEPA join up as Strategic Partners

FISITA, the international membership organisation for the automotive and mobility systems engineering profession, and CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers have entered into a new Strategic Partnership, in a further move to highlight the importance of research and innovation in the automotive industry.

CLEPA represents over 3,000 European automotive suppliers, who:

Employ 5 million employees

Invest over €20 billion a year in R&I

Provide solutions for safe, smart and sustainable mobility

Roberto Vavassori, CLEPA President, said: “The EU needs to maintain a world-class car industry, producing the safest, smartest and most sustainable vehicles globally and providing high-skilled jobs to millions. Our partnership with FISITA underlines our shared passion for future mobility solutions and enables us to connect, network, share technological advancements and collaborate in a pre-competitive environment.”

Kelly Williams, Director of Member Services at FISITA, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with CLEPA. Supporting research, innovation and development in the automotive and mobility sector is central to the FISITA mission: ‘promoting excellence in mobility engineering’. We anticipate that this partnership will prove to be a valuable resource as we continue to develop initiatives such as the FISITA Roadmap to 2020, Engineer 2030 and the FISITA Eco-System mapping project.”

Bringing together over 120 of the world’s most prominent suppliers for car parts, systems and modules and more than 20 national trade associations and European sector associations, CLEPA is the leading organisation representing the automotive supply industry in Europe.

FISITA offers exclusive membership to global engineering societies and corporate organisations active within the mobility systems engineering industry. They can access an exclusive range of international technical events, knowledge sharing, committee activities and technical networking opportunities.

