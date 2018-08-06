Home/News Releases/Automakers News Releases/ First victory for I.S.R. with Audi R8 LMS

First victory for I.S.R. with Audi R8 LMS The third victory of the Audi R8 LMS in the ADAC GT Masters season marked the maiden victory scored by Igor Salaquarda’s Czech Audi Sport customer team I.S.R. in the high-caliber German racing series. Audi R8 LMS GT3 Success in the Eifel: Team I.S.R. celebrated its first victory with the Audi R8 LMS in the ADAC …