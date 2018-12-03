First vehicles come to showrooms in February 2019: The new B-Class can be ordered now

Prices for the new B‑Class start at 31,874.15 euros[1] for the B 180 with 100 kW (136 hp) and a 7G-DCT dual clutch transmission (combined fuel consumption 5.6 – 5.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 128-124 g/km)[2]. The market launch will begin in February 2019.

Stuttgart. The new Mercedes-Benz B-Class puts the emphasis on sport with the Sports Tourer. It looks more dynamic than its predecessor and is more agile on the road while offering greater comfort and space. The transverse-mounted version of the two-litre OM 654q diesel engine with 110 kW and 140 kW celebrates a clean début: It is the first engine to fulfil the Euro 6d norm, which is only mandatory for new models as of 2020. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission also makes its début, the 8G-DCT. The avant-garde interior of the B-Class ensures a unique feeling of spaciousness with the distinctive design of the instrument panel. The intuitive user interface of the adaptive MBUX multimedia system is ground-breaking. Bright graphics, voice control with the key word activation “Hey Mercedes”, the standard touchscreen and functions such as augmented reality in the navigation are among its strengths. State-of-the-art driving assistance systems give the B-Class one of the highest standards of active safety in the segment with functions carried over from the S-Class.

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz B-Class:

B 180 B 200 B 200 d B 220 d Transmission 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 8G-DCT 8G-DCT Displacement (cc) 1332 1332 1950 1950 Output (kW/hp) 100/136 120/163 110/150 140/190 at rpm 5500 5500 3400-4400 3800 Max. torque (Nm) 200 250 320 400 at rpm 1460 1620- 4000 1400-3200 1600-2600 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2 5.6-5.4 5.6-5.4 4.5-4.2 4.5-4.4 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 128-124 129-124 119-112 119-116 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 9.0 8.2 8.3 7.2 Top speed (km/h) 212 223 219 234 Price from (euros)1 31.874,15 33.569,90 35.932,05 39.264,05

Safety: MULTIBEAM LED, driving assistance systems, PRE-SAFE®

The optional MULTIBEAM LED headlamps (1,487.50 euro) are another example of the technology transfer from the luxury to the compact class. They allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation, including automatically dimming the high beam. LED High Performance headlamps (987.70 euro) are a further option. They offer enhanced safety at night and unique, distinctive looks. Thanks to LED technology, they illuminate the road more effectively than conventional headlamps – with lower energy consumption.

The new B-Class comes with the latest driving assistance systems cooperative support for the driver. The Driving Assistance Package (1,796.90 Euro) is comprehensive and tailored to its functions. It comprises the following systems: Active Distance Control DISTRONIC; route-based speed adjustment; Active Steering Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; Active Lane Change Assist; Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; PRE-SAFE® PLUS. PRE-SAFE® PLUS can detect an imminent rear-end collision. If the danger of a collision persists, the system can also firmly apply the brakes of the stationary vehicle, thus minimising the risk of injuries by reducing the forward jolt caused by an impact from the rear.

Active Brake Assist, which comes as standard, can help prevent severe rear-end collisions and Active Lane Keeping Assist warns in case of unintentionally crossing broken or solid road lines. If the lane behind a broken white line is recognised as occupied, Active Lange Keeping Assist can intervene with one-sided braking and keep the vehicle in its lane.

For the first time, the B-Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain driving situations. Active Distance Control DISTRONIC (714 euro) and Active Steering Assist (part of the Driving Assistance Package) support the driver even more comfortably in maintaining the distance to other vehicles and in steering; the speed can now also be automatically adjusted for corners, junctions or roundabouts. With these modular systems, many of which can be ordered individually, the B-Class offers safety systems familiar from higher vehicle classes.

Apart from the PRE-SAFE® functions included in the Driving Assistance package, the PRE-SAFE® System (392.70 euros) is also available separately. The PRE‑SAFE® System uses the time before an impending accident and can initiate a number of measures to reduce the burden that occurs during an accident. These also include the innovative PRE-SAFE® Sound system. This prepares the human hearing for the expected noise of an impact when there is a risk of a collision and can thus reduce noise strain caused by an accident.

MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience: New User Experience

The MBUX multimedia system – Mercedes-Benz User Experience – has ushered in a new era in terms of Mercedes me connectivity. A unique feature of this system is the ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX is customisable and adapts to the user.

The MBUX functions are modular in structure, so that the precise needs of different customers can be met. As standard this has two 7-inch displays for the instrument cluster and media display with touchscreen, a multifunction sport steering wheel with touch control buttons on the left and right, a USB interface (Type C), a Bluetooth® connection for telephony and audio sources. MBUX can be complemented by, for example,

Basic Navigation package (1,356.60 euros): extended MBUX functions (including intelligent voice control with “Hey Mercedes”), navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information and touchpad.

Display Package (1,465.70 euros): 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch media display and touchpad.

(1,465.70 euros): 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch media display and touchpad. Premium Navigation package (3,016.65 euros): 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch media display, extended MBUX functions, navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information, pre-installation for digital radio; touchpad and Traffic Sign Assist.

(3,016.65 euros): 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch media display, extended MBUX functions, navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information, pre-installation for digital radio; touchpad and Traffic Sign Assist. MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation (297.50 euros). A video image of the surroundings taken with the aid of the front camera is augmented with helpful navigation information, for example arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed directly onto the touchscreen of the media display.

(297.50 euros). A video image of the surroundings taken with the aid of the front camera is augmented with helpful navigation information, for example arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed directly onto the touchscreen of the media display. Head-up Display (1,178.10 euros). Important information is projected into the windscreen directly in the driver’s field of vision, reducing distraction from the traffic situation. There is also less eye fatigue for the driver, as the eyes do not constantly have to refocus between close-up and long-distance vision.

(1,178.10 euros). Important information is projected into the windscreen directly in the driver’s field of vision, reducing distraction from the traffic situation. There is also less eye fatigue for the driver, as the eyes do not constantly have to refocus between close-up and long-distance vision. Multifunction telephony (583.10 euros): connects the smartphone to the vehicle’s exterior antenna. Data transmission benefits from this, as does making calls. Compatible mobile phones charge wirelessly and network with the vehicle via Near Field Communication (NFC).

(583.10 euros): connects the smartphone to the vehicle’s exterior antenna. Data transmission benefits from this, as does making calls. Compatible mobile phones charge wirelessly and network with the vehicle via Near Field Communication (NFC). Burmester ® surround sound system (791.35 euros) with 12 loud speakers and a system output of 590 watts.

(791.35 euros) with 12 loud speakers and a system output of 590 watts. New and improved Mercedes me connect services are part of the new infotainment generation MBUX. The Mercedes me app collection can be placed as an icon on the screen in a user-friendly way and can be freely sorted on the homepage like all other main applications. The individual Mercedes me Connect services are grouped into equipment packages.

Technical highlights: The Business package

Several items of particular B-Class equipment are bundled together in the Business Package(1,963.50 euro). It includes Active Park Assist with PARKTRONIC, seat heating for driver and front passenger, extended MBUX functions, hard drive navigation and touchpad. A reversing camera (303.45 euros), 360° camera (791.35 euro) or seat climate control incl. ventilation (714.00 euro) are among some of the options that can be selected. The Business Package can also be combined with the Start Package (1,666 euros), also available at sales launch, which apart from the Mirror Package additionally includes LED High Performance headlamps, the EASY-PACK tailgate, 4-way lumbar support as well as a heated windscreen washer system. The Start Package is available for a limited period only.

Comfort: The Energizing Package Plus sets standards

The B-Class is the first compact model to have the Energizing comfort control, which networks different comfort systems in the vehicle. The intelligent solutions from the Energizing COACH in the ENERGIZING Package Plus are completely new. In general, the ENERGIZING comfort control systematically uses the functions of the air conditioning system and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer. The ENERGIZING Package Plus (2,975 euros) combines a maximum level of premium equipment with innovative intelligence. This means that the B-Class can not only spoil you, but also make you feel vitalised. Depending on the line, the package includes the THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, the Advanced Sound system, the Multicontour Seat Package with massage function for the front seats, heated seats for driver and front passenger and ambient lighting.

Additional interesting optional extras:

Panoramic sliding sunroof (1,362.55 euros)

Foldable trailer hitch (952.00 euros)

Suspension with adaptive adjustable damping, incl. direct steering (1,178.10 euros).



2

[1] All prices shown in this press information: MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT [2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC COfigures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz