First-time investment grade credit ratings assigned to TRATON SE

Following TRATON’s successful IPO in June 2019, TRATON SE began preparations with Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) and S&P Global Ratings (S&P) during H2 2019 in order to set up inaugural issuer credit ratings. Post recent updates to the rating agencies reflecting estimated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, TRATON has decided to publish the ratings to the financial community.

Moody’s has assigned an issuer credit rating of Baa1 (outlook negative) to TRATON SE while S&P has assigned an issuer credit rating of BBB (outlook stable).

The Moody’s rating reflects TRATON GROUP’s strong market positions in Europe and South America in the heavy-duty truck segment, its sizable synergy potential between the GROUP’s brands as well as its solid liquidity profile and conservative financial policy.

The S&P rating reflects TRATON’s leading truck-maker positions in Europe and South America, its modest financial risk profile, adequate liquidity and S&P’s expectation to further execute margin and cash flow preservation measures.

Christian Schulz, Chief Financial Officer of TRATON SE: “The ratings underline the solid investment quality of TRATON SE and provide a sound and solid basis for access to liquidity for the TRATON GROUP.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen