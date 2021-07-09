First time appearance for Kia at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Kia EV6 part of the inaugural ‘Electric Avenue’

Celebrating Kia’s first appearance at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, the brand will display its highly anticipated new electric car, the Kia EV6, as well as the sensational, one-off ‘Stinger GT420’.

Claimed to be the largest and greatest celebration of car culture in the world, the four-day summer event runs from Thursday 8 – Sunday 11 July and will feature an exhilarating array of the rarest, newest and most exotic vehicles ever created.

Making its UK public debut, the Kia EV6 is set to rock the ‘Electric Avenue – The Road to 2030’ presented by Sky Zero, a must-see new exhibit designed to showcase the breadth of electric vehicles available now and in the near future. The exhibit will take place in a striking new structure, situated at the heart of the Festival of Speed between the ‘Future Lab presented by bp’ and ‘First Glance Paddock’, immersing visitors with colourful visuals and a futuristic soundscape.

The EV6 is the first Kia to be based on revolutionary E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology and is powered exclusively by electric energy. Featuring a 77.4kWh battery pack and 800V charging as standard, the EV6 promises a range up to 316 miles and charging time in as little as 18 minutes for a 10-80 per cent charge*. Kia engineers finalising the development of the EV6 GT are targeting a 3.5-second 0-to-62mph sprint.

Accompanying the EV6 at the event is the incredible ‘Stinger GT420’, which will be displayed in the celebrated ‘First Glance Paddock’. This one-off, in-house developed track car features a staggering 422bhp and 560Nm torque from its finely tuned 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine. On the track it has impressive agility, due to customised suspension tuning and components, substantial weight reduction and uprated Brembo brakes.

Confirmed as a pilot event, this year’s Festival of Speed is already sold out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a few remaining tickets still available for Thursday. Highlights of the event will be shown on ITV. Look out for the special #FoS hashtag on social media.

SOURCE: Kia