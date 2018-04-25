First SUV with a long wheelbase from the four rings: Audi Q5L at the Beijing Motor Show

It stretches 4.77 meters (15.6 ft) long and offers plenty of space for five people and loads of luggage: Audi is presenting the new Q5L at the Beijing Motor Show from April 25 to May 4. The long version of the successful SUV is aimed specifically at customers in China. You can choose between five equipment lines and two performance versions of the 2.0 TFSI – the quattro all-wheel drive system is standard.