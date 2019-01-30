First sketches of the ŠKODA KAMIQ: Outlook of the new city SUV

ŠKODA offers a first glimpse of the new ŠKODA KAMIQ with two exclusive design sketches. With its powerful, rugged looks, the city SUV continues the Czech carmaker’s successful SUV design language and adds some new highlights, including split headlight with daytime running lights above – a first for ŠKODA.

At the front, the powerful and confident appearance of the new ŠKODA KAMIQ city SUV is defined by a wide, upright radiator grille, which comes with double slats, a typical feature for the ŠKODA SUV design, and picks up the distinctively sculpted lines of the bonnet above. The striking tornado line visually elongates the vehicle and harmonizes perfectly with the dynamic roofline. The robust silver-coloured front spoiler underscores the model’s off-road looks. A highlight at the front is the new two-part LED headlamp design – a first for ŠKODA – with the daytime running light strips positioned above the main headlights. In addition, the KAMIQ is the first ŠKODA to have dynamic indicators at the front and rear. The headlamp lenses with crystalline effects and LED units enhance the car’s premium appeal.

Oliver Stefani, ŠKODA Chief Designer said: “In our new KAMIQ city SUV we’ve implemented a completely new headlamp configuration. The two-part headlamps with daytime running lights above are a first for ŠKODA. They give the KAMIQ a unique appearance and represent another interpretation of our successful SUV design language.”

Balanced proportions and timeless design

The tall, muscular bonnet is an important part of the side view. The extra ground clearance, large wheels and diffuser underscore the powerful appeal of the ŠKODA KAMIQ. Balanced proportions, clear surfaces and a modern yet timeless design maximise the model’s dynamic, sporty looks. The eye-catching and clearly defined rear demonstrates a re-interpretation of ŠKODA’s classic C-shaped taillight design, and features crystalline shapes similar to the front. The ŠKODA KAMIQ is the first SUV in Europe bearing the ŠKODA lettering in the middle of the tailgate instead of the familiar ŠKODA logo.

The world premiere of the new ŠKODA KAMIQ takes place from 5 to 17 March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

Read also the interview with ŠKODA designer Antti Mikael Savio the author of the sketches on ŠKODA Storyboard.

