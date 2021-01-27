First place for new Mercedes-Benz Intouro: bus companies vote it 2021 Touring Coach of the Year in Spain

It is exactly the right bus at the right time: the new Mercedes-Benz Intouro sets the standard for flexibility, efficiency and safety. This has now been confirmed by an expert Spanish jury made up of representatives from 37 renowned Spanish bus companies: the specialists have voted the Mercedes-Benz Intouro “Touring Coach of the Year” in Spain. The vote was organised by the Spanish publishing company Grupo Editorial Editec, which publishes the magazines “Viajeros“ (bus) and “Transporte 3” (trucks). The Intouro’s victory follows on from the successes of its brand colleagues: in previous years the all-electric eCitaro city bus and the Tourismo also won in their respective category.

By voting for the Intouro, the bus companies have chosen a bus which has raised the bar in inter-city and excursion travel to a new level. As a thoroughbred Mercedes-Benz, this all-rounder is the new technology leader in its segment. Examples include innovative components for the climate control system and cockpit, the unique optionally available emergency braking assistance system Active Brake Assist 5 with pedestrian detection, and Sideguard Assist as an aid to making turns.

At the same time, with its modular equipment concept the all-rounder can be tailored to meet the specific needs of various areas of operation. The new Mercedes-Benz Intouro covers an enormous range of possible applications. This ranges from the high-floor inter-city bus with luggage compartment to school buses and shuttle buses, as well as vehicles for moving employees around works sites and a comfortable coach variant for day trips and weekend excursions. The model range is extensive enough to cover all these uses. To start with, the Intouro is available as a classic two-axle bus in two lengths: 12.18 m and 13.09 m. An easy-to-handle compact vehicle measuring 10.75 m and an impressive 14.88-metre-long three-axle bus have already been announced. Mercedes-Benz only presented the completely re-developed Intouro last autumn.

SOURCE: Daimler