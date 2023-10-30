First pictures and new name: Volkswagen gives exclusive preview of future ID.7 Tourer

First all-electric estate from Volkswagen to be called ID.7 Tourer

Volkswagen presents the first photos of the still camouflaged estate version of the all-electric top model ID.7 and, at the same time, introduces the new name: ID.7 Tourer. The new model is to be launched in Europe in 2024 – with plenty of space and high efficiency. Volkswagen will publish the final design in the coming months.

Volkswagen is one of the most successful estate manufacturers worldwide. For more than 60 years, there have been the practical models that have so far been called Variant or Shooting Brake (in the case of the Arteon). With the new ID.7 Tourer, the brand is providing a first glance at its first all-electric estate, which will debut in 2024.

High efficiency thanks to sophisticated aerodynamics. An aerodynamic body is the best basis for long ranges. The ID.703 limousine, which has already been presented and is currently launching in Europe, is an extremely aerodynamic Volkswagen with a C d -value of 0.2304. The C d value of the ID.7 Tourer is almost the same: 0.2402. The elegant and powerful design of the elongated hatchback version can also be guessed despite the unique Indian summer camouflage.

ID.7 Tourer still in autumn camouflage dress. The camouflage foiling is based on the multi-layer paint of the ID.7 limousine, as revealed by Volkswagen at the CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. In keeping with the season, the imagery of the sticker is kept in the Indian summer look; the QR codes at the rear integrate seamlessly into the camouflage.

Plenty of space in the high-quality interior thanks to short overhangs and long wheelbase. If there are five people on board, a boot volume of up to 545 litres can be available – loaded up to the height of the rear seat backrest. If this is folded down, the volume of the almost two-metre-long cargo space can rise to up to 1,714 litres.

Like all models of the ID. family, the new body shape of the ID.7 is based on the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group. The advantages of the modular system with short overhangs and long wheelbase benefit the interior. The result is the character of an elegant full-sized hatchback version with a particularly generous sense of space and an increase in trunk volume.

Like the ID.7, the ID.7 Tourer is to be produced at the Volkswagen plant in Emden. After the ID.4, the ID.7 is the second MEB-based model to be manufactured in the north-west of Germany.

SOURCE: Volkswagen