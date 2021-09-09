First new Kenworth 52-inch flat roof sleeper delivered to C.A.R. Transport

Spec’d on company’s new w990 for commercial auto hauler service

C.A.R. Transport recently became the first Kenworth customer to receive the new Kenworth 52-inch flat roof sleeper introduced this year. The company specified the new sleeper on a Kenworth W990 to serve its commercial auto hauler operations. Founded in 1983, C.A.R. Transport has its headquarters in Burleson, Texas, and maintains locations throughout the United States.

“The 52-inch flat roof sleeper and the supporting options enable customers, such as C.A.R. Transport, to specify their Kenworth trucks to meet the needs of their low-profile applications. It’s a great addition to the Kenworth product line,” said Jim Reaves, Kenworth national accounts sales manager, who collaborated with C.A.R. Transport and selling dealer MHC Kenworth – South Fort Worth to achieve the delivery of Kenworth’s first 52-inch flat roof sleeper. “The W990 also provides reliable and dependable service to our customers, while providing excellent comfort and stylish long hood that drivers appreciate.”

“C.A.R. Transport is highly regarded in the industry as one of the leaders among commercial auto haulers. The Kenworth W990 and 52-inch flat roof sleeper combination is an excellent choice for the company’s application. “We thank C.A.R. Transport for its business and its recent order for an additional six W990 52-inch flat roof sleeper units,” said Bob Bowden, MHC Kenworth regional sales vice president in Texas.

The Kenworth 52-inch flat roof sleeper is especially targeted for Class 8 crane, pump, auto hauler and other applications that may require a low roof, and is available for the T680 Next Generation, T880 and W990 models. The 52-inch flat roof sleeper combined with the Kenworth AG400L rear suspension’s new 6.5-inch ride height – two inches lower than previously available – provides an excellent offering for low roof applications.

To support the new application, the W990 added a righthand side horizontal tailpipe under the DPF/SCR to match the current T680 and T880 offering. An under rail DPF/SCR exhaust system is also available on the T680 and T880 models.

To further reduce overall truck height, the set forward front axle Kenworth W990 and T880S models have a 5-inch drop front axle option that lowers the front of the truck by 1.5 inches over the standard 3.5 inches drop. Kenworth low-profile tire options include 275/80R22.5 front tires and 255/70R22.5 rear tires, and 295/60R22.5 front and rear tires. The smaller 22.5-inch diameter fuel tanks allow for maximum ground clearance.

Marker lights, beacons, airhorns and vertical stacks are also available, making the Kenworth 52-inch flat roof sleeper an excellent option for image-conscious fleets and truck operators.

The 52-inch flat roof sleeper model has a 2.1-meter wide cab, providing a premium driver experience with 56-inch interior cab height, 15-inch fully Digital Display, and Kenworth SmartWheel® available with cruise and radio control on the steering wheel. There also is a fully trimmed premium interior, triple-sealed door for a quiet ride, and under door light which illuminates the steps and ground. The comfortable sleeper offers a liftable lower bunk with 32-inch by 80-inch pocket coil mattress.

Also available are the latest driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation. In addition, remote PTO controls are available from the factory for easy upfit and a full truck kit provides air and light lines to the end of the frame.

SOURCE: Kenworth