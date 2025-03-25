First media test drives with the Leapmotor C10 Range-Extended EV: range anxiety is finally history

International media premiere in Spain: 100 journalists from all over the world are thoroughly testing the C10 Range-Extended EV

Electric agility and driving experience, combined with virtually limitless range and quick refueling times, make the LEAPMOTOR C10 Range-Extended EV (REEV) the right choice for those who often drive long distances and still want to enjoy the benefits and environmental friendliness of electric propulsion.

100 journalists from all over the world are experiencing the Leapmotor C10 Range-Extended EV for themselves at the International media premiere taking place in Spain – the 500 km test drive between Barcelona and Valencia along the Mediterranean coast is certainly no challenge for Leapmotor’s top model.

Range-Extended EV, or REEVs, have been booming in China since 2020, with adoption accelerating at an unprecedented rate. In 2023 alone, sales grew by over 166%, and in 2024, more than 1 million units have been sold. This is not just a trend – it’s a proven success. Market studies, such as JD Power’s China EV Study 2023, highlight that over 90% of customers are highly satisfied with Range-Extended EVs, praising the seamless EV experience while benefiting from the security of a backup energy source.

Leapmotor has been at the forefront of this movement, pioneering Range-Extended EV technology to offer the best of both worlds: true electric driving with a practical, efficient range-extending solution.

The Range-Extended EVs have been so successful because they address real customer needs, not just regulatory compliance. REEVs are derived from EV platforms. This fundamental difference means:

Compared to BEVs: Range-Extended EVs eliminate range anxiety, offer longer range, use existing refuelling infrastructure and allow for faster refuelling.

Compared to traditional PHEVs: Range-Extended EVs provide a larger battery for extended electric driving, a full EV experience with direct DC charging, a more advanced and intelligent electronic architecture, and a more efficient range extender engine.

This is why Range-Extended EV technology is not just an alternative, it is the optimal solution for a world transitioning toward full electrification.

High-efficiency generator system

Our powertrain also features a high-efficiency generator:

With an 8-layer flat wire hairpin winding solution, it achieves 96.5% efficiency.

The directly coupled engine and generator design reduces weight by 8kg by eliminating unnecessary fly wheels and torsional dampers.

The system optimizes energy conversion to achieve an industry-leading best-case efficiency of 0.3L/kWh.

By matching the generator efficiency to the engine’s optimal performance range, we ensure the lowest possible fuel consumption and highest possible energy conversion.

Driving pleasure

Beyond efficiency, we have also prioritized NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) performance to ensure a smooth and refined driving experience:

The engine block is designed with high rigidity to minimize vibrations.

A damping pulley system further enhances quietness.

advantage of 1.5L engine that we use in C10 Range-Extended EV. The NVH performance is even better than the average good of AVL engine database.

“The vehicle is the optimal solution for frequent drivers who also want to travel electrically ” said Leapmotor International CEO Tianshu Xin. “This is especially true in the current phase, where the development of e-mobility does not progress equally linear in every country. The C10 REEV will give us significant sales momentum – we expect that every second C10 sold in Europe will be one with a range extender. The range extender technology eliminates range anxiety by combining electric propulsion with a range extender, thus enabling a total range of more than 970 kilometers. With CO 2 emissions of only 10 grams per kilometer in the WLTP cycle, the C10 Range-Extended EV combines sustainability with practicality”.

The C10 REEV made its world premiere in January at the Brussels Motor Show, where Leapmotor presented its innovative Range-Extended EV technology in Europe for the first time. The vehicle has been available for order since the beginning of the year, with a competitive price of €37.400 in Europe. Deliveries will begin this month.

The Leapmotor C10 Range-Extended EV is equipped with a 158 kW (215 HP) electric motor and a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine (ICE). The 28.4 kWh battery provides an electric range of 145 km (WLTP), while the total combined range exceeds 970 km. With a fuel consumption of just 0.4 L/100 km in combined mode and CO 2 emissions of 10 g/km, the C10 Range Extended EV significantly reduces emissions and fuel consumption compared to traditional gasoline vehicles, making it an environmentally friendly choice for consumers.

The Range Extender operates primarily as an electric vehicle, with the electric motor driving the wheels. When the battery charge gets low, the internal combustion engine (ICE) ignites to generate electricity, recharging the battery and extending the driving range. This system allows the C10 Range-Extended EV to offer the smooth, quiet, and responsive driving experience of an electric vehicle, while also providing the flexibility of a traditional gasoline engine for longer trips.

The Range-Extended EV technology allows users to choose from three charging modes: DC, AC and onboard fuel generator. This flexibility enables the use of electric power from the grid or onboard generated electric power thanks to the 1.5-liter gasoline combustion engine. The C10 Range-Extended EV offers 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling quick recharges for seamless travel.

Drivers can select their preferred “Energy Mode” through the main screen quick commands, optimizing the vehicle’s performance based on their needs. The available modes include options to prioritize electric driving or enhance power output as required.

The C10 Range-Extended EV supports both AC and DC fast charging, allowing it to add significant range in a short amount of time, making it convenient for long trips. With DC fast charging, the C10 Range-Extended EV can recover half of its electric range in just 18 minutes. The electric engine delivers 215 HP, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience.

The Leapmotor C10 Range-Extended EV is a key component of Leapmotor’s strategy to expand its presence in the European market. The vehicle’s innovative technology and competitive pricing make it an attractive option for consumers looking for a flexible and efficient hybrid solution. This model is particularly suited for customers who seek the benefits of electric driving but also require more flexibility in terms of driving range, a convenience provided by the range extender technology. Additionally, the C10 REEV offers a quiet and comfortable ride, making it ideal for both city driving and long-distance travel.

Leapmotor is dedicated to innovation and sustainability, providing advanced mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. With a range of electric and hybrid vehicles, Leapmotor is committed to reducing emissions and promoting cleaner, more efficient driving.

The brand is on an ambitious growth path and aims to deliver more than 500,000 vehicles in 2025, after selling around 300,000 cars in 2024, thereby doubling the previous year’s sales volume.

With this result, Leapmotor has solidified its position among the top three NEV (New Energy Vehicle) start-up brands in the highly competitive Chinese automotive market and has been one of the most dynamically growing car manufacturers.

In Europe, the joint venture Leapmotor International (51% Stellantis / 49% Leapmotor) began operations in the fall of 2024. Since then, Leapmotor International has been on the right track and has already achieved many important milestones.

SOURCE: Stellantis