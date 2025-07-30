First half of 2025: Stellantis tops 1.300.000 registrations in total EU30 car market and gains share in commercial vehicles and hybrid* segment

With a market share of 17% and over 1.3 million sales[1], Stellantis is the second-largest OEM in EU30 at H1 2025

At the end of the first half of 2025, Stellantis recorded a 17% share of the total EU30 car market. The Group reaffirmed its leadership in the light commercial vehicle segment, while continuing its growth in the hybrid vehicle segment — where Stellantis climbed two positions to take the lead during the first half of the year.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer for Enlarged Europe, commented “We are delivering commercial results in line with 2024, although our market share has seen a slight decline due to the end of production for some key models. On a positive note, Stellantis is the undisputed leader both in A and B segments and our order intake is steadily growing: our order backlog is already 13% higher than in December 2024.”

“These strategically important results,” concluded Jean-Philippe Imparato, “allow us to navigate market turbulence with greater consistency. Moreover, in the first half of the year, Stellantis launched 15 new models across 10 different brands, including the Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera, and FIAT Grande Panda — marking a strong offensive in the B-segment, the results of which will soon be reflected in volume performance. By year-end, the new FIAT 500 MHEV and new Jeep ® Compass will arrive.”

SOURCE: Stellantis