First ever Rimac Trailblazers Tour concludes four-day journey with 9 Nevera hypercars

Rimac brought together nine Nevera hypercars for the first Rimac Nevera Trailblazers Tour

Rimac brought together nine Nevera hypercars for the first Rimac Nevera Trailblazers Tour. This notable gathering – the first time this many of the world’s fastest accelerating production cars assembled in one location – highlighted the growing community of early adopters from around the world who have embraced Rimac’s hypercar vision.

The event began with an in-depth tour of the Rimac Campus – the company’s global headquarters – offering a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and craftsmanship behind the Nevera. It was followed by a striking display in front of Zagreb’s historic Esplanade Hotel, where nine Neveras – representing a combined 17,226hp of all-electric power – lined up as Mate Rimac, Founder of the Rimac Group and CEO of Bugatti Rimac, joined the other owners in his personal Nevera.

“Bringing together nine Neveras for this first Trailblazers Tour marked an important milestone for us. When we began this journey, creating a hypercar with the Nevera’s capabilities seemed a distant goal. Today, having completed this tour with nine examples together – each representing Croatian, but also international innovation and engineering of the team we’ve established at Bugatti Rimac – is particularly meaningful. It was important for us to host this inaugural tour in Croatia. Starting in Zagreb and journeying through the country, we showcased to our owners the very best Croatia has to offer – from innovation to stunning sights and unforgettable experiences.” Mate Rimac

Founder and President of the Rimac Group, CEO Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Technology

During the tour, the Nevera convoy visited the Nikola Tesla Memorial Centre, honoring the inventor who serves as both compatriot and inspiration to Mate Rimac. This connection between two Croatian innovators underscores the national heritage reflected in the Nevera; a proudly Croatian car revered around the world.

“I’ve been following Mate’s story almost since the beginning, and as a fellow Croatian it was an honor for me to join the Nevera owners family, and become a part of this crazy Rimac journey. Being able to enjoy this piece of Croatian engineering in some of the most beautiful locations our country has to offer made me so proud. When you see the places that inspired its creation and meet more of the people who designed and hand-crafted it, you understand exactly why the Nevera is so special.” Dr. Branko Škovrlj

Croatian US-based Nevera

The journey continued through Croatia’s diverse landscapes – from the capital’s architecture to countryside hills, historic towns, and the Adriatic coastline. This route showcased the Nevera’s grand touring capabilities, allowing owners to experience the car’s balance of performance and long-distance comfort as they traveled through regions where the powerful storms that inspired the Nevera’s name form off the coast.

A highlight of the tour was the gathering of all nine Nevera and the Nevera R at the 2,000-year-old Roman amphitheater in Pula. The striking juxtaposition of cutting-edge Croatian engineering against the ancient limestone arches of this remarkably preserved 1st-century arena was the perfect bridge between Croatia’s rich historical legacy and its innovative future.

“I wouldn’t miss bringing my bespoke Nevera from the Netherlands to join this historic tour. Driving through Croatia’s stunning coastal roads and mountain passes in this car has made me appreciate it more than ever. There’s something really special about bringing the Nevera ‘home’, driving it alongside the man whose vision led its development and sharing that experience with other owners that have followed, and shaped the Rimac journey.” Michel Perridon

Dutch Entrepreneur, new Nevera owner

SOURCE: Rimac