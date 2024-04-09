First-ever Acura ADX will arrive early next year

Acura to add crossover at gateway of its SUV lineup, joining RDX, MDX and ZDX

The first-ever Acura ADX, a new premium SUV, will debut in early 2025. Sitting alongside the award-winning Acura Integra, the turbocharged ADX will be positioned as another gateway to the Acura brand for young premium buyers.

“The 2025 Acura ADX will add a fourth SUV to our lineup and a new gateway model ready to build on the incredible success of Integra, helping make Acura a destination brand for a new generation of buyers,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales. “With the first-ever ADX and all-electric ZDX, the Acura lineup will have SUVs covered from A to Z.”

SOURCE: Acura