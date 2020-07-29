First European Polestar 2 customer car delivered

Polestar has today delivered the first European Polestar 2 customer car at the company’s iconic global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Thunder-coloured fastback is specified with a Charcoal WeaveTech vegan interior.

“I ordered my Polestar 2 on launch day,” says Sture Stensson upon receiving his car. “This is my first electric vehicle and I have mounted solar panels on the roof for easy charging at home. I have read all the great reviews in the papers and online, and picked up many new cars throughout the years, but this is the greatest moment so far.”

Polestar announced Polestar 2 to the world in an online reveal in early 2019. Despite the global pandemic, the company worked tirelessly to ensure a safe start of production in its shared production facility in Luqiao, China, in March 2020.

“I am extremely proud of the entire team,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “To have overcome production and logistics challenges due to the global pandemic and to be able to bring this product to our customers when we said we would is a huge achievement. The press reaction has been incredible and we are building real momentum behind Polestar 2.”

Polestar’s digital-first retail model aims to change the face of automotive retail. Polestar Spaces will feature in major cities across ten launch markets, and 14 spaces are already open across China, Europe and North America. Polestar Spaces allow customers to immerse themselves in the brand and learn more about the cars and the business. Non-commissioned Polestar Specialists are on hand to provide information and advice, while the locations also enable customers to take a test drive. The buying journey remains exclusively digital and direct with Polestar.

This first European delivery marks another crucial step for the electric start-up brand. With vehicle handovers continuing in Europe, China and North America throughout the summer, the brand continues to deliver to plan.

The first Swedish customers are joined by customers in China and the first Norwegian customers in the first week of August, after which customers in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK will begin to receive their cars. Deliveries in Switzerland and North America will follow.

SOURCE: Polestar