First electric sedan from Mercedes-AMG: EQS 53 4MATIC+ ramp-up at Factory 56

Prospective buyers can order the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ from the authorized dealers since December 14th, 2021. Simultaneously the production of this first electric sedan from Mercedes-AMG has started in Factory 56 at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany – flexible, digital, efficient and sustainable. As an all-electric model, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ fits into ongoing series production at the site. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan, the long version, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the all-electric EQS are already rolling off the production line in Factory 56.

Thanks to maximum flexibility, the assembly of different models and drive types is possible on one line at Factory 56. It was therefore possible to adapt the facilities and processes in the hall precisely to the requirements of the AMG derivative. The digital ecosystem MO360 forms the basis for the precise integration of the EQS 53 4MATIC+ into production. The digitalisation strategy puts people centre-stage and aims to optimally support the employees at Factory 56 and in the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars in their daily work.

Further information on the digital ecosystem MO360:

https://media.mercedes-benz.com/article/abc9fd0b-edf2-4edd-901a-8bd5a294804a

The high-voltage battery is adapted to the AMG requirements profile: the specific battery management system as well as new busbars and larger cable cross-sections ensure the high performance capability and deliver hallmark AMG moments. The battery systems for the EQS 53 4MATIC+ are produced in the Hedelfingen plant section at the Mercedes-Benz Stuttgart-Untertürkheim site in Germany.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS with all-electric drive

The first battery-electric AMG production model is based on the Mercedes-EQ architecture for luxury and executive-class vehicles. It thus fits seamlessly into the group-wide electric strategy. The luxury sedan with an output of up to 560 kW has been newly developed or refined in Affalterbach in all performance-related areas: from the technology to the exterior/interior design and the emotive vehicle sound

SOURCE: Daimler