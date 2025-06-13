First edition of the Stellantis Club of Excellence, the award dedicated to the best European dealers

June 11th and 12th marked the first event of the Stellantis Club of Excellence, a competition reserved for dealers who have excelled in customer satisfaction across the 10 major markets* in Europe. Only the top dealers for each market were admitted to the session, selected through strict internal parameters and customers’ evaluations

100 dealers, 10 countries, 1 winner per country, and one overall winner for Europe. These are the key elements of the first edition of the Stellantis Club of Excellence, the competition reserved for dealers in the official Stellantis network who have achieved the best performance in terms of customer satisfaction.

This first edition, held on June 11-12 between Turin and Balocco, was preceded by an intense selection process of participants, classified based on national customer satisfaction indices. The ceremony on the evening of the 11th, held at the charming and eco-friendly Green Pea venue in Turin, was attended by both the dealers nominated for the award and representatives of the National Sales Companies of each country.

The event was chaired by Jean-Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Enlarged Europe, who stated: “I am proud to be here with the European dealers who have distinguished themselves for their commitment to ensuring maximum customer satisfaction. Beyond celebrating the results, I consider this event a great opportunity to create a true team spirit and share the most significant experiences that will fuel our future successes.”

Here it is the winners’ list, country per country:

AT, AUTO SUED MH – BE, GARAGE LOOS – FR, MAUREL AVEYRON – GE, AUTOHAUS BERNEGGER – IT+EU, GRUPPO AUTORAMA S.P.A. – NL, VAN BEEK AUTOGROEP – PL, PHU SZTUKOWSKI – PT, ETHOS – SP, DRIVIM – UK, BAYLIS GROUP

The following day was dedicated to a “field test,” with dealers having the opportunity to test 30 vehicles from the Stellantis range on the challenging tracks of the Balocco Proving Ground.

The Stellantis Club of Excellence is therefore configured as a comprehensive experience that, in addition to stimulating healthy competition among dealers, helps to spread best market practices to the benefit of customers and, indirectly, Stellantis itself, which can count on loyal customers and promoters of the company’s reputation.

*: Austria, Belux, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, UK

SOURCE: Stellantis