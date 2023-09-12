First delivery of newest model ‘eCanter’ electric trucks: Around 900 units to be introduced by Yamato Transport

Deliveries of new eCanter begin with model’s largest-ever order

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) announced today that deliveries of the new eCanter have begun with the sale of around 900 units to Yamato Transport Co., Ltd (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: Yutaka Nagao, hereafter “Yamato Transport”). This is the world-first introduction of the new eCanter.

1. Background and Objectives

The eCanter was launched by MFTBC in 2017 as Japan’s first mass-produced electric light-duty truck, an emission free vehicle that reduces the burden on the driver with its low noise/vibration driving. Since the launch of the first-generation model in 2017, the eCanter has been highly acclaimed by customers in Japan and overseas. The motor-driven eCanter emits no emissions when running and has little vibration or noise, making it suitable for delivery in residential areas even early in the morning or late at night. With these advantages, the eCanter contributes to a more comfortable environment for local communities.

Yamato introduced 25 units of the first generation eCanter in 2017, and based on the results of its utilization in home delivery and other logistics services, Yamato has now decided to introduce around 900 units of the new eCanter nation-wide. This is the largest single order of the eCanter to date. The Yamato Group is introducing the eCanter as part of its efforts to achieve a 48% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (compared to FY2020), followed by virtually zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The eCanters delivered to Yamato Transport this time are a standard cab, S-battery van vehicle with three compartments for dry, refrigerated, and frozen functions. The narrowest standard cab vehicle newly added to the lineup with the new eCanter model is more maneuverable, making it suitable for deliveries around town. In addition, the charging port is mounted at the rear of the vehicle for easy daily charging and loading or unloading of cargo*. With a maximum payload capacity of 2 tons, this is the company’s first introduction of a 2-ton class EV truck.

*The specification to install the charging port at the rear of the vehicle is optional setting for domestic model. (This optional setting for domestic model is available with AC charging port only).

2. Outline

(1) Number of units introduced

About 900 units

(2) Start of delivery

The deliveries will begin sequentially from September 2023.

Yamato will use FUSO Green Lease*, a lease product exclusively for the new eCanter, designed to meet the specific needs of EV trucks. This package covers all items necessary for the introduction and operation of EV trucks, including the eCanter vehicle itself, vehicle maintenance services, and special warranties. Created by Daimler Truck Financial Services Asia Co., Ltd (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and CEO: Hans-Georg von Gumppenberg) , this product facilitates the introduction and operation of the eCanter and supports safer, more secure, and more efficient EV truck operations.

“The Yamato Group is pursuing a variety of initiatives to realize “virtually zero GHG emissions by 2050”. The introduction of EVs is one of the most important initiatives to promote our sustainable management. In introducing EVs, it is important that they are easy to use for employees as well as environmentally friendly and have good performance. The understanding and cooperation of the vehicle manufacturer is essential. The new eCanter to be introduced this time is very easy to use in pickup and delivery operations, not only because it does not emit GHG, but also because it is compact and maneuverable while having the payload capacity of a 2-ton truck. We will continue to promote our efforts to realize a sustainable society in cooperation with our partners and the local community.” commented Yutaka Nagao, President of Yamato Transport.

“FUSO’s eCanter reduces the burden on drivers by offering them safe, low-vibration driving without emissions. This was highly evaluated by Yamato Transport, who previously introduced 25 of the first generation eCanter back in 2017. We are honored to support Yamato Transport in their continuing efforts to go carbon neutral as they deploy our EV trucks throughout Japan. We are also happy and honored that Yamato Transport opted for our Green Lease program to help smooth their transition to eMobility,” commented Karl Deppen, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation.

*「FUSO Green Lease」is offered in Japanese market only.

SOURCE: Fuso