On the first day of Christmas Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles gave to me… a service that I got for free!

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is getting into the festive spirit with a big Christmas giveaway. The brand is celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas early, not with drummers drumming or geese-a-laying, but by giving customers the chance to win a free service.

As part of its ’12 Days of Christmas’ campaign, customers booking their vehicles in for a full service on the working days between 6-21 December will be entered into a national free prize draw. Each working day, any full service up to the value of £500 will be covered for the prize winner*.

With the Christmas season being one of the most expensive times of the year, this festive promotion is designed to help customers keep as much cash as possible in their back pocket, another example of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Working With You brand promises to support local businesses, and help keep their business moving.

Trevor Hodgson-Phillips, Head of Service and Parts at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: ‘We know that Christmas can be a hectic time of the year. From finding time to see everybody, to buying gifts, to preparing the Christmas dinner, it’s difficult to get those day-to-day tasks completed – especially when the expense is factored in.

‘To help spread a little festive cheer, anybody booking in for a full service with us from Wednesday 6 to Thursday 21 December will be entered into a daily prize draw to win their service for free. Hopefully this saving will help our customers spread some Christmas magic of their own and treat those closest to them.’

Whether you’re a small business owner needing a winter check, a fleet manager wanting a full fleet audit or just wanting your tyres checked before the ice sets in, your local Volkswagen Van Centre or Authorised Repairer can help. Even Santa is welcome to come and get a sleigh service if the reins are feeling a little wonky before the big night!

To book your service, find your local Van Centre and for full terms and conditions, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/Christmas.

(For any work exceeding this amount, £500 will be deducted from the final bill. Retail customers only; for full terms and conditions, visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/Christmas.)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.