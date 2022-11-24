First DAF LF with new PACCAR driveline delivered

New powertrain takes city distribution to the next level

The first DAF LF with the brand-new PACCAR driveline has been delivered to Farnborough Van & Truck Hire (FVTH) in the UK, a leading rental and contract hire company with a fleet of over 600 trucks. “The new powertrain takes city distribution to the next level as it really does bring passenger car-like drive-ability, combined with the lowest fuel consumption”, stated FVTH Managing Director Tim Houghton.

For up to 7% higher fuel efficiency, DAF recently introduced a new array of powertrains for the popular LF distribution truck series. The range features completely redesigned PACCAR PX-5 and PX-7 engines and a new automatic 8-speed PowerLine gearbox.

Excellent fuel efficiency

The redesigned PACCAR PX-5 and PX-7 engines – seven ratings in total – have a lightweight yet strong Compacted Graphite Iron block, low-friction pistons, new efficient compressors and a new waste-gate turbo. The engines (with outputs from 124 kW/170 hp up to 227 kW/310 hp) develop peak torque at even lower engine speeds, supporting down-speeding and thus class-leading fuel efficiency.

Smooth shifts, quick throttle response

Part of the new DAF LF driveline is the new 8-speed, fully automatic PowerLine transmission. Powershifting without any torque interruption enables smooth shifts and quick throttle response, resulting in excellent comfort and drive-ability. An ‘urge to move’ function delivers outstanding low-speed maneuverability while the large spread of ratios, including a double overdrive, together with ‘lock-up’ from first gear, helps to deliver significant fuel saving benefits.

‘More relaxing to drive’

“The whole package makes the LF even easier and more relaxing to drive”, said FVTH Managing Director, Tim Houghton. “Drivers just want to jump in and go. The new DAF LF takes that to the next level. And, of course, the prospect of a 7% improvement in fuel economy from the new driveline is a good thing for everyone.

Ultimate distribution truck

The DAF LF is the ultimate distribution truck for both operators and drivers. Especially with the new driveline, it combines lowest operating costs, high payloads, superb reliability and class-leading maneuverability with excellent comfort, ergonomics and driving characteristics.

SOURCE: DAF