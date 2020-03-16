First DAF CF Electric refuse collection truck delivered to ROVA

As part of a field test comprising four comparable vehicles, the first DAF CF Electric 6×2 refuse collection truck has entered operations with Dutch public waste disposal firm ROVA. The vehicle features a zero-emission VDL electric powertrain alongside a fully electric VDL refuse collection superstructure. The vehicle will be operated by ROVA in the Dutch city of Zwolle.

Since the end of 2018, DAF CF Electric 4×2 tractor vehicles have been in operation for inner city distribution at leading Dutch and German transport companies and supermarket chains. While DAF has commenced limited sales of its CF Electric tractor in The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, four fully electric 6×2 chassis are now entering a field test for refuse collection applications. The 3-axle vehicles provide high payload (GVW up to 28-tonnes) and – thanks to a steered trailing axle – excellent manoeuvrability; a huge advantage for waste collection vehicles operating in dense urban areas.

Regular routes

The VDL E-power driveline fitted to the DAF CF Electric 6×2 waste collection truck provides 210 kW of power and a torque of 2,000 Nm – like the CF Electric tractor. The driveline is powered by a battery pack with a (gross) energy content of 170 kWh; sufficient for covering regular garbage collection routes. Waste collection trucks typically return to the depot every few hours to unload, at which time a DAF CF Electric can recharge up to 80% battery capacity in only 30 minutes.

“As good as a conventional truck”

For ROVA, ease of use of the DAF CF Electric refuse collection truck is key, states Marco van Lente, General Director. “The DAF CF Electric is just as good and easy to operate as any conventionally powered truck and we truly believe it is important to participate from the start in the energy transition as natural resources are becoming increasingly rare. It is in our DNA to take care of the future of our planet and the use of low emission vehicles is part of our sustainability plan.”

Source: DAF