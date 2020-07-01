First BYD eBuses for Vy Buss hit the road in Norway

Vy Buss, part of Norway’s principal national mobility provider, Vy Group, has taken delivery of its first 15 pure-electric, 100% emissions-free eBuses from Europe’s leading electric bus manufacturer, BYD. This initial delivery, the start of a major fleet renewal programme comprising 55 BYD eBuses, features eight 13-metre Class II models and seven 18-metre articulated units.

The contract, confirmed last October, represents one of the largest single orders from a European Public Transport Operator. The official handover today in Haugalandet is another demonstration recently of BYD supporting operators and ramping-up vehicle deliveries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The official handover ceremony was attended by Ole Engebret Moe Haugen, CEO at Vy Buss and Arild Nylend, Area Director at Vy Buss. The vehicles go into service immediately on intensive operations in Haugesund city-center, on routes 201 and 202.

BYD now has nearly 300 eBuses either delivered, or on order with, Public Transport Operators across Scandinavia, and over 1300 throughout Europe.

Vy Buss becomes BYD’s first customer to take delivery of the latest Class II 13-metre model variant. BYD’s new Class II 13-metre eBus benefits from an upgraded battery to deliver extended range and ‘city-to-city’ capability. Operational benefits include flexible charging solutions, including pantograph capability. For passengers, ambient lighting and BYD’s award winning ‘Home from Home’ interior layout delivers class-leading levels of comfort. A new and highly efficient CO2 air conditioning system further reduces energy consumption, particularly in cold temperatures, delivering increased range and further reducing harmful emissions.

Vy Buss has also taken delivery of BYD’s 18-metre articulated eBus model. A high total passenger capacity offers significantly increased operational flexibility where public transport is in high demand, and an impressively narrow turning circle courtesy of a center-pivot design means the vehicle is ideally suited to constricted road networks often found in towns and cities.

“We’re delighted to be introducing BYD’s Class II 13-metre eBus into our fleet,” said Ole Engebret Haugen, CEO at Vy Buss, “Together, we create a more sustainable environment and increase the safety of passengers and other road users. This is good news for Vy Buss and it’s good news for our clients.”

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director of BYD Europe, said, “I mentioned in October last year that this was an important time in the history of BYD in Europe. Little did I know then that the coronavirus pandemic would make this delivery even more significant. Here we are today,” he said, “having delivered our latest eBuses to Vy Buss right on time and supporting customers elsewhere in the Public Transport sector through the health emergency.”

SOURCE: BYD