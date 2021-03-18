First Bus orders 5 BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deckers for Leeds Park & Ride

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has taken an order from First Bus for five BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deck buses, which will be used on Park & Ride services in West Yorkshire.

This additional award from First Bus reflects the ongoing success of the BYD ADL partnership in the UK. Since launching in 2015, the partnership has gone from strength to strength, with over 750 electric buses delivered or on order, and has completed more than 16 million emission-free miles of service. ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

The British-built zero emission buses will operate from First’s Hunslet Park depot in Leeds, where charging infrastructure was introduced last year to support the expansion of zero-emission buses in the city fleet.

First has chosen the larger model of the BYD ADL Enviro400EV at 10.8 metres long and a height of 4.3 metres. The buses will have 69 seats and will use zero-emission heat pump technology to control interior heating and cooling.

The all-electric vehicles are part of an ongoing investment programme by First West Yorkshire to upgrade its fleet in the city with zero emission and ultra-low emission buses, and part of a wider commitment by First Bus to operate a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

Simon Carlisle, Engineering Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “I’m delighted to confirm this latest vehicle order which continues our strong relationship with Alexander Dennis. It is also further evidence of our commitment to develop a zero-emission fleet in the years ahead and play our role in creating cleaner air in Leeds and other towns and cities in the region.”

Martin Brailey, UK Sales Director for Major Bus Groups of Alexander Dennis, said: “Our British-built double deck electric bus is the state-of-the-art solution for cleaner transport in our cities. We are delighted to continue to support First Bus in its response to the twin challenges of air pollution and the climate emergency, and we know passengers and residents in Leeds will love the smooth and quiet ride of their new buses.”

Frank Thorpe, Managing Director of BYD UK Ltd., said: “Park & Ride operations provide the ideal scenario for the BYD ADL Partnership to showcase its eMobility credentials,” he said, “both for First Bus and the people of Leeds. Hundreds of CO2 emitting cars swapped for just five double deck BYD ADL Enviro400EVs delivering pure-electric, emissions-free journeys into Leeds for thousands of passengers. Our double decker boasts excellent range capability,” he added, “with intensive Park & Ride services providing exactly the right platform for the BYD ADL fleet to prove its viability as a safe, comfortable, sustainable public transport solution.”

SOURCE: BYD