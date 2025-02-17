First batch of Farizon SV vans land in UK

Jameel Motors Farizon Auto has welcomed the first delivery of Farizon SV vans to the UK

Jameel Motors Farizon Auto has welcomed the first delivery of Farizon SV vans to the UK. Arriving in Felixstowe, Suffolk, the first batch of vans encompassed two of the eight variants that will be available in the UK initially with further deliveries following.

The UK introduction of Farizon – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, China’s largest private vehicle manufacturer – is on schedule, with the start of sales on track for Q1 2025 and first customer deliveries slated for Q2 2025.

The eight panel van variants on offer to UK customers will range from L1 H1 (4,990 mm long; 1,980 mm high) through to L3 H3 (5,995 mm long; 2,500 mm high). L1 and L2 variants will have 67 kWh and 83 kWh LFP battery options, with the L3 H3 variant equipped with either an 83 kWh LFP or a 106 kWh NMC battery. Combined WLTP range is between 177 and 247 miles, with an urban WLTP range of up to 342 miles. UK-based testing is underway to validate real world unladen and laden range figures. Payload is up to 1,390 kgs with a load capacity of up to 13 m3. It is anticipated that the majority of sales will be the L1 H1 and L2 H2 83 kWh models.

The Farizon SV, designed and built for Europe, recently received a Platinum safety award from Euro NCAP with a score of 85 points, which places it among the UK’s best options for safe and reliable large vans. The award also makes Farizon the top-ranked Chinese electric commercial vehicle brand in the Euro NCAP ratings. The Farizon SV has undergone a rigorous one-million-mile testing and development programme and meets or exceeds every European standard, including in durability, safety and sustainability. Tom Carney, Managing Director, Jameel Motors Farizon Auto said of the arrival: “Landing the first UK-spec vans at the port sends a strong message to UK retailers and customers: we mean business.

We introduced ourselves and our plans for the Farizon SV last month, and we’re on track to meet our ambitious timelines. The team is already meeting customers, retailers and partners as we prepare for the start of sales in the coming weeks, bringing an exciting new proposition to the UK van market.”

he first UK drives of the Farizon SV are scheduled for late February. UK specifications and pricing will be confirmed soon.

SOURCE: Farizon