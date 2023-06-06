First Acura EV, 2024 ZDX, marks first Acura integration of Google built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity

The all-new Acura 2024 ZDX, the first EV from Acura, will feature the performance brand's first integration of Google1 built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity when it arrives early 2024

The all-new Acura 2024 ZDX, the first EV from Acura, will feature the performance brand’s first integration of Google1 built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity when it arrives early 2024. Available on all ZDX trims, apps like Google Assistant and Google Maps, and more on Google Play, help deliver a connected, personalized and more streamlined driving experience.

“As Acura moves rapidly toward the electrified and digital future we’re pleased to offer customers a choice of technology partners by combining embedded Google apps and services with our in-vehicle connectivity to advance the fun and productive ownership experience,” said Raj Manakkal, Assistant Vice President, Digital Services Development for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Starting with the Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S, we will take class-leading connectivity solutions to the next level by integrating features with Google built-in into future Acura products.”

An enhanced version of Google Maps for EV customers will offer Acura ZDX drivers optimized route planning for recharging, and finding charging stations along the way to minimize travel time. Google Maps can also estimate the charging time2 required to reach the destination and can initiate preconditioning of the EV battery when the destination is a DC Fast charging station. Battery preconditioning can reduce charge times, getting customers back on the road quickly.

With Google Assistant, users can get things done while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Users can easily call or text a friend, set reminders, change the temperature in the car or navigate to their next destination using just their voice. Users also can ask Google Assistant to set their destination in Google Maps, and the route map will be displayed on the instrument cluster.

Drivers can control their media by asking Google Assistant to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast using the driver’s favorite media apps. Google Play enables users to download various 3rd-party apps for music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more, just like they would on their smartphone.

In addition to the embedded Google apps, a number of other intuitive technologies have been smartly integrated into ZDX’s high-tech cabin as standard equipment, including a digital driver instrumentation display, a large center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM3 compatibility and Acura’s first pocket type wireless smartphone charger.

Acura ZDX will benefit from fast and secure Over the Air (OTA) software updates to key vehicle computer modules, enhancing functionality and capability.

Acura will serve as the tip of the spear for digitalization at American Honda, with 100% of Acura EV sales taking place online, starting in early 2024 with the ZDX and ZDX Type S.

SOURCE: Acura