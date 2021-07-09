First 1,000 New Generation DAF trucks sold

Overwhelming sales start for New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺

Within less than a month after the official launch, DAF has already received over 1,000 customer orders for its New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺ trucks. The completely new range of vehicles for long distance transport will enter production in October and set a new standard in efficiency, safety and driver comfort.

On Wednesday, June 9 DAF unveiled its New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺, the first trucks on the market to fully benefit from the New European Masses & Dimensions regulations. These allow truck cabs to be longer to achieve next levels of efficiency, safety and driver comfort.

Features like optimal radii, a tapered cab design, a curved windscreen and a 16 cm elongation at the front, have resulted in industry-leading aerodynamics. This contributes to an impressive improvement in fuel efficiency of up to 10%, with similar reductions in CO 2 . Unparalleled safety is achieved through extremely low window belt lines and a kerb view window for outstanding direct view, as well as features like the new DAF Digital Vision System and the DAF Corner View. Swivel seats, a superb, fully digital instrument panel, a Relax Bed and ambient interior lighting, not to mention the unprecedented amount of interior space (12.5 m3 for the XG⁺), all combine to deliver unrivalled driver comfort.

In addition, the New Generation DAF represents an entirely new platform, ready for alternative battery-electric and hydrogen drivelines which are currently under development at DAF.

“Never before in our more than 90-year history has the milestone of over 1,000 customer orders been reached so rapidly after the official launch,” according to Richard Zink, member of the DAF Board of Management and responsible for Marketing & Sales. “What makes this milestone even more special, is that the New Generation DAF will only enter production in October and far most of the customers haven’t been able to see our magnificent trucks in real life yet. It shows that we have started the future by launching a series of revolutionary trucks that are genuinely game-changing in terms of efficiency, safety and driver comfort.”

SOURCE: DAF