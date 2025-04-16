Firestone launches Affinity AS touring tire to enhance the ride quality, handling of mainstream sedans and CUVs

Firestone, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), today announced the debut of its latest touring tire, the Firestone Affinity AS tire

Firestone, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), today announced the debut of its latest touring tire, the Firestone Affinity AS tire. Designed for the most popular cars, the Affinity AS tire is a reliable and capable solution helping give drivers both confidence and peace of mind. The Firestone Affinity AS tire is built to last, featuring a tread compound that is engineered to defend against uneven and premature wear, and comes with a limited warranty of up to 65,000 miles1.

The ability of the Affinity AS tire to deliver a quiet and long-lasting ride begins with its proven tread compound, which helps limit road noise and vibration, for a quiet, comfortable ride. The confidence-inspiring tread pattern features diagonal and lateral sipes that are designed to improve wet-weather traction and handling. Noise-silencing grooves are built into the tread pattern to help reduce noise and harshness, while enhancing drivability.

“Our new touring offering, the Affinity AS tire, is designed to deliver confident handling, a quiet ride, and long wear life for mainstream sedans,” said Brad Robison, Director of Consumer Product Strategy, Bridgestone Americas. “With impressive wet-weather grip and longevity, the Affinity AS tire is built for the drivers who appreciate strong performance and good value.”

The Affinity AS tire is a key addition to the Firestone touring lineup, strategically positioned between the entry-level Firestone All Season tire and the Firestone WeatherGrip tire. Expanding the Firestone portfolio, the Affinity AS tire offers an additional option to drivers who prioritize dependable all-season performance, without winter-specific certification.

The Affinity AS tire is engineered for popular cars with 15-inch through 19-inch rim diameters. Nine fitments are available at launch. The 28 total fitments will be offered with a staggered release throughout 2025. The top fitments of Affinity AS tires include the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Elantra, Ford Focus, and Chevrolet Impala SEL. The Firestone Affinity AS tire is on sale now.

Firestone’s development of the Affinity AS tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Firestone Affinity AS tire aligns with its “Economy” and “Ease” commitments.

1 50,000 Mile Limited Warranty (W Speed Rating Sizes), 65,000 Mile Limited Warranty (All Other Sizes). Conditions apply. See FirestoneTire.com/warranty for details.

