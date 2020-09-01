Finishing touches for many details: The Audi Q2 in new top form

Four years ago, Audi put a trendsetter on the road with the Q2, and it was a huge success. Now the compact SUV is showcasing its progressive character even more clearly – with an even more striking profile with new headlights on the outside and additional Audi connect services and driver assist systems on the inside. The Audi Q2 is a real eye-catcher – and now it is even more fun to drive.

The principle of polygons: the exterior design

The Audi Q2 is a robust all-rounder for everyday use and leisure whose character is reflected in its body line: They are sporty, elongated, and powerful at the same time, and the corners and edges give the compact SUV a confident appearance. As a result of its revision, the Q2 has become a few millimeters longer, now measuring 4.21 meters (13.8 ft), while the width (1.79 meters (5.9 ft)) and height (1.54 meters (5.1 ft)) have remained the same. The drag coefficient of 0.31 (with sport suspension) is a top-of-the-range value in the segment.

The designers have now applied the motif of the polygon, which already characterized the front and shoulder line, to the rear end as well. The bumper has an integrated diffuser insert with large five-sided polygons. The front has also been modified, with the surfaces below the headlights emerging in a more striking manner. The octagonal Singleframe is slightly lower, making the front section appear wider. Its insert also interprets the polygon motif. The advanced and S line equipment lines feature narrow slits between the radiator grille and the hood that are reminiscent of the Audi Sport quattro, an icon of the brand. The large implied air inlets also appear even more expressive, especially in the S line.

Upon the customer’s request: LED or Matrix LED headlights

LED headlights now come as standard in the Audi Q2, and Matrix LED headlights are available as an option. Seven individual LEDs seated in a shared module produce an intelligently controlled high beam light. It always illuminates the road as brightly as possible without blinding other road users. Ten light-emitting diodes installed behind rhomboid optical components generate the daytime running light, while seven further LEDs generate the dynamic turn signal light in addition.

For the reversing lights, customers can choose between two LED versions – with or without dynamic turn signal. If the Matrix LED headlights are on board, the dynamic turn signal comes as standard at the rear end as well. In addition, the headlights and rear lights draw attention to the new Q2 with light sequencing when the car is locked and unlocked.

The color palette of the compact SUV contains five new colors: Apple green is celebrating its premiere with Audi, and Manhattan gray, Navarra blue, arrow gray, and turbo blue are new with the Q2. The blades on the C-pillars are painted in vehicle color or kept in black, gray, and silver shades, depending on the equipment line. There is a choice of three versions for the attachments in the lower section of the body: Pitted black in the basic version, Manhattan gray in the advanced line, and vehicle color in the S line.

New package strategy: interior and equipment

The spacious interior of the Audi Q2 accommodates five passengers. The interior design echoes the taut design language of their exterior. The air vents and the gear lever knob, or selector lever of the S tronic, have a new look. Q2 customers can order the interior S line instead of the basic variant, and both interior versions can be combined freely with the three exterior variants. With the optional ambient lighting package plus, the trim strip on the instrument panel and the knee pads on the center console feature elegant backlighting.

The Dinamica microfiber material is a new addition to the range and will replace the Alcantara material. Audi has bundled all upholstery and colors into eight packages, four of which are assigned to the basic interior, while the other four are assigned to the interior S line. The optional equipment is also bundled into packages, as this provides a better overview of the extensive range during configuration. Whether it is climate control, comfort, function, interior, infotainment, or assist systems: All packages have been compiled such that they accommodate the customers’ wishes. Audi will roll out this strategy in all model series in the future and adjust them to the respective preferences in the important global markets.

The optional equipment of the Q2 includes sport seats with pronounced side bolsters, a height-adjustable front passenger seat, two-zone automatic air conditioning, and auxiliary heating. The luggage compartment of the compact SUV can handle an unchanged 405 liters (14.3 cu ft), expanding to 1,050 liters (37.1 cu ft) when the rear seat backs are folded down. A power tailgate and a trailer hitch are available as options.

Digital world: operation, displays, infotainment, and Audi connect

The range in terms of operation and displays is also structured in several levels. It extends from an analog instrument cluster and the MMI radio plus with DAB+ to the Audi virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch diagonal and MMI navigation plus with an 8.3-inch display. It is operated via a rotary pushbutton on the center tunnel console (MMI touch) or via a natural language voice control system. Modules such as the Audi phone box in two versions – with and without a charging function – round off the hardware program. The Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, which drives 14 loudspeakers with an output of 705 watts, is unique in the small SUV segment.

MMI navigation plus includes an LTE module for fast data transmission and a Wi-Fi hotspot, which the passengers can use to connect their mobile devices. The top infotainment system introduces the Audi connect services into the Q2, including online traffic information. The services of Audi connect emergency call & service and Audi connect remote & control are new additions. They allow the owner to lock the vehicle remotely or check the fuel fill level and range, for example. To do this, the owner can use the free myAudi app on their smartphone. Customers who wish to deactivate the transfer of data can activate the new privacy mode in the MMI system.

Five powerful drives: three TFSI and two TDI engines

The Audi Q2 is being launched on the German market with a powerful gasoline engine: The 1.5 TFSI outputs 110 kW (150 PS) and produces 250 Nm (184.4 lb-ft) of torque. In the NEDC cycle, the refined four-cylinder engine consumes just 5.4–5.1 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers (43.6–46.1 US mpg), corresponding to CO 2 emissions of 124–116 grams of CO 2 per kilometer (199.6–186.7 g/mi). At low loads and engine speeds, its efficiency system, cylinder on demand (COD), temporarily deactivates the second and third cylinders.

Further TDI and TFSI engines will be added before the end of the year. All engines comply with the new Euro 6 AP emission standard, and the twin dosing technology of the diesel engines minimizes the NO x emissions. Two SCR catalytic converters work together here: One is located directly behind the engine and the other is installed in the vehicle floor. They cover different operating situations and complement each other’s effects.

The Q2 with the 1.5 TFSI engine rolls off the assembly line with a manual six-speed transmission as standard, with the seven-speed S tronic available as an option. quattro all-wheel drive is available for some engine versions. Its multi-plate clutch, which transfers part or all of the engine torque to the rear wheels as needed, belongs to a new generation. It is around one kilogram (2.2 lb) lighter than its predecessor engine while offering increased efficiency thanks to various details such as bearings and oil supply.

The base character of the Q2: sporty and agile

Even with the standard trim, the compact Q2 is an agile SUV. Progressive steering, which becomes increasingly direct as the steering movement increases, comes as standard. It increases the handling and vehicle dynamics while maneuvering and on winding roads.

Upon request, Audi will deliver a sport suspension that lowers the body by ten millimeters (0.4 in). Alternatively, the suspension is available with damper control, which further increases the range between comfort and dynamism. It includes the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, which is also available separately.

The range of wheels and tires starts with the 16-inch and 205/60 formats. Topping the range are 19-inch wheels from Audi Sport with 235/40 tires. Three new rim designs complete the offering. With nearly 15 centimeters (5.9 in) of ground clearance, the Audi Q2 also does well on light off-road terrain, and the ESC stabilization control has an integrated off-road mode.

From the full-size class: the driver assist systems

The assist systems for the Q2 come directly from the full-size class. The standard Audi pre sense front system uses radar to observe the area in front of the car in order to avoid accidents or reduce their severity. The lane departure warning is also included as standard. The optional systems are subdivided into the “Drive,” “Safety,” and “Park” packages. The assist package Park includes a reversing camera and the parking system plus. The park assist, which can steer the car into and out of parking spaces automatically, is available as an upgrade. The assist package Safety includes the side assist, rear cross-traffic assist, and the Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear systems.

The assist package Drive includes a new high-end system, the adaptive cruise assist, which is available in combination with MMI navigation plus, the Audi virtual cockpit, and S tronic. In many situations, the driver has the option of letting this system largely take over the tasks of accelerating, decelerating, and steering within the lane. In order to maintain lateral guidance, the driver need only gently touch the capacitive steering wheel, which is part of the system, to prove that they are paying attention. The adaptive cruise assist operates across the entire speed range. In combination with the camera-based traffic sign recognition, it causes the car to decelerate automatically in certain situations, for example when approaching town signs. The Q2 accelerates as soon as a higher speed is permitted again.

Prices: starting at approx. EUR 25,000, “edition one” at market introduction

Presales of the Audi Q2 on the European market will begin in September 2020. In Germany, the prices will start at approx. EUR 25,000. With the 1.5 TFSI engine with 150 PS, the prices for the Q22 start at EUR 27,196.64. The market launch will be accompanied by the “edition one” special model with exclusive equipment. It is painted in apple green or arrow gray, with an S line bumper with a gray contrasting paint finish and a large roof edge spoiler adding accents. Attachments such as the mirror caps and Audi rings are painted black. Matrix LED headlights, 19-inch wheels from Audi Sport, and the sport suspension further accentuate the look.

In the interior, the Q2 “edition one” features the S line interior. The headlining consists of black fabric with rock gray contrasting stitching adorning the artificial leather covers for the sport seats, which are also black. The entries feature illuminated aluminum panels. The pedals and footrests are made of stainless steel, and the rim of the sport leather steering wheel is flattened at the bottom. The ambient lighting package plus and the backlit trims round off the equipment.

SOURCE: Audi