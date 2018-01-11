Financial year 2017: car2go grows significantly and strengthens its market leadership

Customer growth, longer rental duration and increased vehicle utilization: car2go has shown dynamic growth in the financial year 2017. With 2.97 million customers, the company has been able to further strengthen its global market leadership in the flexible carsharing sector. In comparison to the previous year, the number of members rose by 30 percent. Still top of the list of car2go cities with the most customers are Chongqing in China (234,000 customers), Berlin (219,000 customers) and Madrid (190,000 customers). In North America, car2go achieved an important milestone at the end of 2017 with more than one million customers now using car2go in the United States and Canada.

“2017 was a really successful year for car2go,” said Olivier Reppert, CEO of the car2go Group. “We have grown in all areas – number of customers, rental duration and vehicle utilization rate – and in all regions where we operate. And for 2018, all signals point towards further growth.”

In the past fiscal year 2017 alone, our customers rented a car2go vehicle more than 24 million times. The greatest rentals growth rates were achieved in Milan (plus 678,000 rentals), Berlin (plus 622,000 rentals) and Hamburg (plus 454,000 rentals). With the introduction of the car2go packages, which have made longer rentals even more attractive for customers since September, the average rental duration has increased by 30 percent.

Somewhere in the world, a car2go vehicle is rented almost every second. During the financial year 2017, the utilization rate of the around 14,000 vehicles increased to approximately 38 percent. In response to customer demand, car2go also expanded its fleets with new smart and Mercedes-Benz models in 2017.

