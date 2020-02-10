Financial information for the year ended December 31, 2019

- In a deteriorated environment and shrinking markets,
- Sales rose +7.8% at constant exchange rates, lifted by acquisitions (up +6.8%);
- The Group improved its performance, thanks to tight steering of operations.
- Segment operating income at constant exchange rates rose by €179 million, of which €127 million from acquisitions, and segment operating margin held firm at +12.5%.
- Volumes down +1.2%, in line with the markets;
- €324 million positive net impact of changes in the price mix and raw materials costs, attesting to sustained price discipline and a product mix enhanced by the growth in sales of 18-inch and larger Passenger car tires, the Specialty businesses and the balance between Original Equipment and Replacement business in the Group sales;
- €61 million in competitiveness gains, net of inflation, and ongoing transformation of the Group’s manufacturing footprint.
- Integration of Fenner and Camso in line with expectations, and sustained deployment of the strategy with the acquisition of Indonesian tiremaker Multistrada and telematics provider Masternaut.
- €1,615 million in structural free cash flow, reflecting growth in EBITDA and responsive production management in declining markets.
- Proposed dividend of €3.85 per share.
“In 2019, in a highly unstable environment, Michelin successfully maintained its market share and improved its earnings. During this particularly demanding period of transformation for the Group, I would like to personally thank all of our employees for demonstrating such remarkable engagement. In addition to delivering this solid performance, the men and women of Michelin are continuing to innovate every day, not only in tires but also in such areas as hydrogen mobility and biosourced and high-tech materials. Michelin remains committed to reducing its environmental footprint.” Florent Menegaux, Managing Chairman.
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Michelin