Financial information for the year ended December 31, 2019

“In 2019, in a highly unstable environment, Michelin successfully maintained its market share and improved its earnings. During this particularly demanding period of transformation for the Group, I would like to personally thank all of our employees for demonstrating such remarkable engagement. In addition to delivering this solid performance, the men and women of Michelin are continuing to innovate every day, not only in tires but also in such areas as hydrogen mobility and biosourced and high-tech materials. Michelin remains committed to reducing its environmental footprint.” Florent Menegaux, Managing Chairman.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Michelin