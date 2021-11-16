Final results of Faurecia takeover offer for Hella

Faurecia will hold 79.5% of Hella and will be able to implement strategy for accelerating value creation as from Day 1 after closing

The additional acceptance period for the voluntary public takeover offer launched on 27 September 2021 by Faurecia for Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA expired on 11 November 2021 and a total of 21,662,359 shares have been tendered during the offer period by Hella shareholders.

Together with the shareholding of 60% to be acquired from the family pool, Faurecia will hold 79.5% of the shares in Hella upon completion of the takeover offer. It will represent for Faurecia an investment of 5.3 billion euros, to be compared to 6.7 billion euros for 100% of Hella shares at €60 per share, allowing higher financial flexibility for Faurecia.

With this stake of 79.5% (including the acquisition of the 60% from the Family pool) and thanks to the legal form of Hella as GmbH & Co. KGaA, Faurecia confirms the execution of identified cost synergies and optimization plan from Day 1 after closing.

Since the announcement of the transaction on 14 August 2021, Faurecia and Hella have progressed with the preparation of the post-closing integration and are fully aligned to operate efficiently immediately after closing.

Faurecia welcomes the positive outcome of the voluntary takeover offer for Hella. We have designed a sustainable organization and governance which allows us to be effective starting Day 1. Our strategic combination with Hella will enable us to accelerate our transformation and deliver long-term value creation for all our stakeholders. Patrick Koller

Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia

The completion of the transaction, including the settlement of the public tender offer, is still subject to remaining approvals by relevant regulatory authorities. The transaction is expected to close early 2022.

SOURCE: Faurecia