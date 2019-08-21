Filament adopts the first MOBI vehicle identity standard in Blocklet Mobility Platform

Filament, provider of enterprise automotive blockchain and IoT solutions, today announced its adoption of the MOBI Vehicle Identity Standard within its Blocklet Mobility Platform, a turnkey Vehicle Identity (VID) solution designed for integrated vehicle wallet and usage-based applications.

Filament’s Blocklet Mobility Platform enables automotive enterprises to develop connected vehicle applications. The enhanced platform includes a trusted vehicle wallet, fully managed hardware and data platform and secure transaction and contract execution in a MOBI VID and GDPR-compliant environment. By integrating MOBI’s first Vehicle Identity standard, Filament creates a connected system to trust and verify vehicle identity for digital applications that run through the platform. This system is designed for the creation of new products and services, such as automaker owned and managed marketplaces or usage-based payment programs, that benefit both manufacturers and consumers.

“Filament is thrilled to adopt the MOBI Vehicle Identity Standard,” said Allison Clift-Jennings, CEO, Filament. “It provides a strong foundation on which we can offer a truly neutral and globally available way to discover and validate vehicles. Most importantly, this identity exists for the lifetime of the vehicle, regardless of who owns or operates the vehicle.”

Created by a group of global automotive leaders, the MOBI VID standard marks the first step towards a digital transformation of the automotive industry by working to enable trusted data exchange with inter-operating stakeholders. The Blocklet Mobility Platform uses the MOBI VID to forge an immutable, permanent link between a physical vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and its digital identity. The VID acts as a master data key and provides a foundation to trust and verify vehicle identity for digital services and payment ecosystems. The decentralized platform promotes interoperability with existing infrastructures while connecting with other distributed and centralized systems.

“Participation of technology providers, like Filament, is crucial to MOBI’s initiatives in creating green, smart mobility ecosystems,” said Chris Ballinger, Founder & CEO, MOBI. “Filament’s adoption of the first Vehicle Identity standard is a reflection of our shared commitment to enabling trusted data communication amongst inter-operating stakeholders within the mobility ecosystem.”

Traditional revenue models for the automotive industry are declining as the market transitions to new, greener usage-based models, including rideshare and automation. Blocklet Mobility Platform, available in both hardware and firmware-only form factors, is easy to integrate into existing infrastructure. It creates an industry-wide, interoperable, and trusted data solution for large-scale automotive blockchain adoption. With Blocklet Mobility Platform, automotive leaders can begin selling vehicles as platforms to deliver products and services.

Filament’s Blocklet Mobility Platform will be available for production early 2020.

SOURCE: Filament