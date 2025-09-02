FIH to reveal latest automotive electronics innovations at IAA Mobility 2025, shaping the future of smart mobility

FIH, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), will unveil its latest automotive electronics solutions at IAA Mobility 2025, Europe’s largest automotive trade fair, from September 9 to 12

FIH, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), will unveil its latest automotive electronics solutions at IAA Mobility 2025, Europe’s largest automotive trade fair, from September 9 to 12. Embodying its commitment to “Driving the Future of Smart Mobility,” FIH will feature its advanced High-Performance Computing (HPC) platform, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Telematics Control Units (TCU). These solutions exemplify the company’s core strengths in technological innovation and seamless integration.

“The global automotive industry is rapidly electrifying, demanding a shift from mechanical-driven to electronics- and electrically driven design,” FIH Vice President Dr. Wen Kuo commented. “With over two decades of experience in wireless communication and IoT product design, manufacturing, and integration, FIH helps traditional automakers accelerate this transition. Our automotive electronics solutions and comprehensive one-stop services enable faster product adoption and seamless system integration—empowering clients to lead in the era of smart mobility.”

FIH is showcasing its evolved HPC flagship product at IAA Mobility 2025, responding to the increasing demands on frequent software feature updates and the need for functionality enhancement by rapid iterations in the automotive sector. The product integrates In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), together with the advanced design of the Zone Control Unit (ZCU) and Electrical/Electronic Architecture (E/EA) to enable software upgrades for all vehicle components — overcoming the current limitation where updates are usually confined to just a few key parts. Through such an innovative design, the computing power and memory are centralized and hence able to support real-time over-the-air (OTA) software updates to all vehicle components, delivering the true next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) solution.

FIH will also present two TCU solutions: an e-Call certified 4G version currently supplied to a globally renowned automotive manufacturer, and a 5G version designed for seamless cloud integration, enabling real-time data exchange and remote diagnostics. Both TCUs have achieved key industry certifications, including IATF 16949 and ASPICE, as well as safety and cybersecurity standards such as ISO 26262, UN ECE R155 for cybersecurity, and UN ECE R156 for OTA software updates.

Building on its global footprint and agile production, FIH continues to strengthen its core automotive electronics business alongside smart manufacturing and manufacturing equipment/robotics, delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.

Visit FIH at Booth A13, Hall B3, at the Trade Fair Center Messe München.

IAA Mobility 2025

FIH Exhibition Information:

l Dates: September 9 to September 12, 2025 (Tuesday to Friday)

l Location: Trade Fair Center Messe München, Germany

l Booth Number: Hall B3.A13

SOURCE: Foxconn