Fifty years of Dürr in San Sebastián

A half-century of engineering excellence and innovation

For 50 years, Dürr Systems Spain S.A. has excelled in customer service and innovation. Established in 1974, the company’s initial venture was designing and installing a pretreatment and electrocoating line for the Ford Fiesta model at the Ford plant in Valencia. Today, the Spanish subsidiary of the German Dürr Group has 120 employees who specialize in planning and building paint shops for customers in the automotive, aerospace, and railroad industries in Spain and Portugal.

Based in San Sebastián, Dürr Systems Spain S.A. started out as VIZDURR-Vizcaino, Stein, Dürr. The reason for this is that Spain only joined the European Economic Community in 1986. Until then, foreign companies had to look for local partners for their business activities. After identifying Ramon Vizcaino’s expertise, the companies decided to combine their expertise. In 1991, Dürr took over the shares of VIZDÜRR and renamed it Dürr Systems Spain S.A. Between 1991 and 2001, the internationally active Dürr Group acquired German company Behr and its national companies, including Behr’s headquarters in Barcelona. With this strategic move, Dürr Systems Spain S.A. combined its pretreatment service and galvanization systems with Behr’s European paint shops for the first time. The company’s professional project management and comprehensive range of services have fostered growth and attracted new customers.

Dürr Systems Spain S.A. has emerged as a leader in innovative technology and engineering, undertaking numerous plant expansions, modernizations, and turnkey projects. All major Spanish automotive OEMs rely on Dürr technologies for their paint shops. Dürr’s Spanish subsidiary has thus positioned itself prominently for both domestic industry and exports. The company has also expanded its offerings to include the aerospace sector with greenfield and brownfield paint shops, establishing the national company as a global aerospace competence center within the Dürr Group.

Today, Dürr Systems Spain S.A. assists the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles and sustainability initiatives from its Basque headquarters and additional sites in Barcelona, Madrid, and Valladolid. With evolving demands placed on electric vehicles and EU sustainability regulations, the company is dedicated to developing efficient, innovative solutions, such as electrified and even overspray-free processes and carbon-neutral booths, aligning with shifts towards a greener future.

SOURCE: Dürr