Ficosa celebrates 20 years of adherence to the Global Compact and continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability

Energy efficiency, the use of renewables and support for local communities are some of the priorities of the company’s sustainability strategy

Ficosa, a first-rate global supplier dedicated to researching, developing, producing and marketing vision, safety, communication and efficiency systems for the automotive industry, celebrates the 20th anniversary of its adherence to the United Nations Global Compact. In 2002, Ficosa was one of the country’s first companies in the sector to join the Compact, as part of its commitment to sustainable development, which is key to the company’s present and future strategic vision.

Since then, Ficosa has periodically renewed its participation in the Global Compact, aligning its sustainability strategy with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the organisation in all 16 countries in which it operates. This strategy encompasses a variety of projects in the environmental, social and governance fields, and it extends along the entire value chain, encompassing employees, customers and suppliers.

One of the company’s main goals in this regard is to achieve climate neutrality by 2030, reducing 100% of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. To this end, efforts are being made to increase the use of renewable energies to the detriment of fossil fuels. So, for instance, the company is constantly analysing its processes to make more efficient use of its resources. It is also developing various projects in this regard, such as the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof of some of its plants, some examples of which are already in operation in Taicang (China) and Maia (Portugal). Furthermore, 11 of its centres already use 100% renewable energy, and, by the end of the year, it is estimated that around 64% of the Group’s electricity consumption will be from renewable sources. Through these initiatives, it is estimated that CO2 emissions will drop by 17,800 tonnes in 2022 alone.

Implementing energy efficiency strategies is another of Ficosa’s priorities. This is why it has developed an ambitious global action plan that includes, among other things, the installation of LED lighting in its centres, as well as the modernisation of its equipment by replacing it with more efficient alternatives, such as the new air-conditioning system at the plant located in Dieuze (France), which also uses 100% renewable energy.

Ficosa’s approach to corporate sustainability has a social angle as well. Internally, several projects are carried out to ensure well-being, inclusion and diversity are guaranteed among the staff. These include healthy eating initiatives, sports competitions and training courses having to do with talent and professional development. In addition, and with the aim of continuing to improve its sustainability policies, various initiatives have also been designed to raise awareness among employees about sustainability issues. The company is also involved in social projects that support local communities in the different countries in which it operates, such as in India, where it participates in an annual programme to help schools and communities at risk of social exclusion.

Xavier Pujol, CEO of Ficosa, said: “We are proud to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of our joining the Global Compact. At Ficosa we are convinced that growth and profitability are only possible if they are accompanied by responsible projects and behaviour. We will therefore remain committed to leading change through our ambitious sustainability strategy. Together, we will continue to take steps to help build a better future, using environmental, social and economic progress as drivers of change.”

SOURCE: Ficosa