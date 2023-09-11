Fiat starts the production of its new Fiat 600e

After the official presentation at Lingotto on July 4th, the start of regular production of the New Fiat 600e at the Stellantis plant in Tychy has kicked off on September 7th

After the official presentation at Lingotto on July 4th, the start of regular production of the New Fiat 600e at the Stellantis plant in Tychy has kicked off on September 7th. The first 600e produced is the top-of-the-range La Prima version in “Sun of Italy” orange color.

The New Fiat 600e takes the best of the B and B-SUV worlds to offer a beautiful, joyful, and pampered driving experience, marking the Brand’s return to the B-segment. It is the ideal solution for city lovers and is the perfect embodiment of the brand’s values of Italian style and sustainability.

The model features great electric capability, with an electric range of more than 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and more than 600 km in the urban cycle and offers state-of-the-art safety features. Available in 2 different full-electric versions, New Fiat 600e La Prima and New Fiat (600e)RED, the New Fiat 600e is a family friendly solution to fully experience pure Italian Dolce Vita, with an eye to the environment and a care for social causes.

SOURCE: Stellantis