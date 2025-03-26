Fiat Professional unveils the new Scudo and E-Scudo S-Design with a more sporty and dynamic styling

The Fiat Professional Scudo and E-Scudo S-Design combine iconic branding with a modern sporty look, showcasing a bold livery, exclusive styling details and enhanced functionality

Fiat Professional is ready to launch the new Scudo and E-Scudo S-Design, a reinterpretation of the iconic Italian brand’s Light Commercial Vehicle that combines functionality and style in a modern and sporty look. Designed for those looking for a means of transport that offers practicality without compromising aesthetics, the Fiat Professional Scudo and E-Scudo S-Design stand out for their exclusive look and strong character, ready to meet both professional and personal needs.

Inspired by Fiat Professional’s iconic logo, it boasts the heritage and modern flair of the brand, with the logo prominently displayed on the side. The impressive sporty and stylish look winks at those who seek a modern, dynamic, and distinctive vehicle that blends functionality and aesthetics.

The special series of Fiat Professional’s famous LCV presents a strong and impressive livery that emphasizes the vehicle’s payload capacity, showing a diagonal stripe positioned above the rear axle, a crucial element thought to add a sense of movement and highlight the strength of the rear axle, visually underlining the vehicle’s robustness. The diagonal lines on the bodywork support the logo, reinforcing its athletic and capable stance. The newest addition to Fiat Professional’s commercial vehicle lineup provides an exclusive final sticker design, already included, adding a pinch of positive determination and personality. Among this wide range of catchy features, the Icon Pack guarantees painted bumpers and 17-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels.

Available now both in its ICE (VAN L2H1 2.0 BlueHdi 180hp Automatic Transmission) and BEV version (Van L2 BEV 75kWh with a 100kW electric motor and 136hp and a range of 352 WLTP combined cycle), the Scudo and E-Scudo S-Design will be offered in different European markets, specifically Italy, France, Germany, Belgium and Austria, with a wide range of optional packs. The Icon Pack provides painted bumpers, front fog lamps, and foldable exterior mirrors. The full LED headlamps enhance its visual appeal and guarantee optimum visibility and comfort on the road, ensuring that every task is handled with greater efficiency and enjoyment, while the Diamond Cut alloy wheels reflect sophistication, elevating both Scudo and E-Scudo to a whole new level. The vehicles also offer a unique level of cabin versatility with its exclusive Moduwork system. This innovative feature allows the transformation of the three-seat configuration into a functional workstation, seamlessly integrating with the load compartment to maximize space and utility.

The Winter Pack embraces the newest automotive technologies, including heated front seats and a leather steering wheel with heating functionality, perfect for colder climates.

Equipped with the Radio NAV DAB system with integrated navigation, Fiat Professional aims to underline the importance of keeping the driver informed and focused. Blending safety and efficiency, the Dynamic Surround View camera provides a comprehensive 180 – degree view, helping the driver while maneuvering and parking in tight spaces. Safety is further augmented with front parking sensors, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Flankguard, and a rearview parking camera, ensuring peace of mind even in challenging driving conditions. Another notable pack is the Comfort Pack, which focuses on the improvement of accessibility and functionality. The driver, thanks to the Keyless Start and Access mode, can access Scudo and E-Scudo S-Design easily, ready to start the journey.

SOURCE: Stellantis