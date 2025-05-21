Fiat Professional sparks a micromobility revolution: TRIS is the first Fiat three-wheeled electric vehicle for sustainable B2B last mile delivery

Fiat Professional introduces in Africa and Middle East (MEA) the TRIS, its first-ever three-wheeled electric vehicle, expanding the brand’s commitment to sustainability and last mile delivery

Fiat continues its journey toward sustainable mobility with the launch of TRIS, a groundbreaking three-wheeled electric vehicle. As FIAT’s first-ever 3-wheel model, TRIS expands the FIAT Professional family with a new versatile vehicle available in three configurations: chassis-cabin, flatbed, and pick-up. It has been designed to meet the needs of micro transportation, merging iconic Italian design, affordability, and versatility into an easy-to-use, zero-emissions business solution. FiatT Professional has strategically positioned TRIS to play a pivotal role in its global expansion, particularly in the Africa & Middle East region.

Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO, and Stellantis Global Chief Marketing Officer commented: “TRIS is more than just a new vehicle—it’s a breakthrough in how we think about urban mobility. Born from Italian creativity at the Centro Stile and engineered for the realities of daily life. As cities grow and the need for clean, accessible transport becomes more urgent, we saw an opportunity to offer something radically simple and profoundly useful. TRIS answers that call—providing independent workers, small businesses, and underserved communities with a cost-effective, zero-emissions tool to move forward. With its debut in the Middle East and Africa, TRIS is set to transform last-mile mobility and open new doors to economic empowerment and social inclusion. And we believe its potential goes far beyond—Europe may be next, because this kind of smart, sustainable solution speaks a universal language.”

The name “TRIS” draws inspiration from the vehicle’s three wheels, its modular design, and its signature three-light LED arrangement. The name’s simplicity ensures easy pronunciation across multiple languages, allowing it to resonate with diverse global audiences.

By combining sustainability, affordability, and practicality, TRIS is a smart business solution designed to meet the challenges of modern mobility while staying true to Fiat Professional’s legacy of innovation and excellence. As a versatile business vehicle, TRIS is designed to serve a wide range of professional applications, from urban logistics and last-mile delivery to mobile businesses and essential transportation services. The vehicle’s compact dimensions, electric powertrain, and adaptable design make it an ideal solution for congested city environments and fast-growing areas with developing economies.

Manufactured in Morocco, TRIS will be introduced in the main markets across the MEA region, demonstrating Fiat Professional’s commitment to mobility for all. It offers a flexible and scalable solution: its affordability, ease of use, and low running costs make it an inclusive vehicle – breaking down traditional barriers to new vehicle ownership. By offering leasing and lease-to-own options, it empowers a broader spectrum of users, from local entrepreneurs to economy workers.

TRIS highlights: compact, capable, and connected

At the heart of TRIS lies a deep commitment to efficiency. Its modular configuration, available as 3 versions, Flat Bed, Pick-Up and Chassis-Cabin, ensures maximum flexibility to cater to the diverse needs of professionals. The Pick-Up version is the ready-to-work solution ideal for transporting diverse goods such as fruit, sand, or furniture. The Flat Bed and Chassis-Cabin versions offer the perfect base for custom upfits—any specialized solution developed in collaboration with Fiat Professional’s certified partners or directly by customers. The vehicle’s layout prioritizes driver-centric ergonomics and spaciousness, providing ample room in all directions for better comfort, even during long shifts; its design prioritizes ease of use, making it simple to drive with no clutch or gearbox, while its integrated charging capability allows seamless recharging with a built-in 220V plug, eliminating the need for an external charger. Designed with durability in mind, it also features a robust chassis engineered for long-term performance—mirroring the structural sturdiness found in passenger cars. Its chassis and tubular structure are protected from corrosion with an automotive-grade zinc coating, ensuring lasting reliability even in demanding working conditions.

One of the key strengths of TRIS is its outstanding versatility. The vehicle is engineered to support a broad range of professional applications, including last-mile delivery, on-site services, and urban logistics. Its compact size—just 3.17 meters in length—combined with a tight 3.05-meter turning radius allows it to navigate narrow city streets with ease. The cargo area is also spacious, offering approximately 2.25 square meters of load space and the ability to accommodate a standard euro pallet. It also boasts a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 1,025 kg and an RCE-homologated payload capacity of maximum 540 kg.

TRIS is equipped with a range of advanced features: a modern 5.7-inches digital cluster displays essential driving information, including distance-to-empty and battery level.

Power accessibility is also a priority, with a USB-C plug and a 12V socket ensuring that devices can be charged on the go. The vehicle’s LED lighting system, featuring Fiat’s new signature pixel design, provides excellent visibility while reinforcing its distinctive styling. TRIS meets European homologation standards, incorporating three-point seat belts (compliant with EU safety regulations), front LED lighting with ignition-activated low beams, a reverse buzzer, and a washer tank.

The lithium battery, with a capacity of 6.9 kWh, provides a homologated range of 90 km (WMTC), ensuring sufficient autonomy for daily professional use across various urban and suburban settings. Notably, this is the same robust and proven battery technology used in the Fiat Topolino, now adapted to meet the specific demands of professional use, whose real-world performance has already been validated by vehicles in circulation.

Charging is designed to be hassle-free and convenient. Thanks to its integrated smart charging system, TRIS can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 3.5 hours, reaching the complete recharge in 4 hours and 40 minutes, using a standard domestic plug. This allows professionals to easily charge their vehicle overnight or between shifts, ensuring maximum uptime and efficiency for daily operations.

The vehicle’s drivetrain has been carefully designed to balance performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Powered by a 48-volt electric motor delivering 9 kW (peak power) and a maximum torque of 45 Nm, TRIS is capable of reaching a top speed of 45 km/h. Stability is ensured by its optimized design, which includes a wide track rear axle, enlarged wheelbase and 12-inch tires, making it well-suited for both urban and rural environments. Further developments will follow, as TRIS – like other Fiat Professional vehicles – will offer connected services as Fleet management or vehicle tracking.

TRIS is designed with a strong focus on driver comfort, recognizing the importance of ergonomics in professional vehicles. The spacious cabin allows easy entry and exit, reducing fatigue during frequent stops. The ergonomic driving position is tailored for long working hours, enhancing overall comfort. Practicality is also key, with multiple storage compartments, including a closed glove box on the dashboard for a total of 3-liters and additional storage nets as accessories. Accessory range developed with Fiat Centro Stile and Mopar also includes a robust protective floor mat.

TRIS represents a true breakthrough in the three-wheeler world: its bold, contemporary design is unlike anything else on the road, standing out with its distinctive LED front face, harmonious proportions, and expressive Italian aesthetic. More than just functional, TRIS tells a story of transformation—bringing character, confidence, and credibility to the professional e-mobility space.

