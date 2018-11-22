Fiat Professional slashes contract hire costs with Black Friday deals

Fiat Professional is offering customers significant savings with a special Black Friday deal on its premium Sportivo range of vans ordered before the 7th December 2018.

The manufacturer is halving the initial rental cost of all four Sportivo models leased through Business Contract Hire, with savings of between £507 and £1,005 depending on model.

The offer is available on the Fiorino Sportivo, Doblo Sportivo, Talento Sportivo and Ducato Sportivo, each finished in distinctive metallic black with red stripes.

Sportivo is a premium offering from Fiat Professional, featuring a high level of standard content and unique exterior design elements combined to create a sporty, modern and exclusive package. Each well-equipped Sportivo model comes with standard air conditioning, cruise control, Sat Nav with Bluetooth® handsfree connectivity and a leather steering wheel with audio controls.

The savings on offer represent a saving of up to 50% against the cost of initial rental, and are offered to business customers taking out a 48 month contract hire deal based on 10,000 miles per year.

With the Fiorino, the initial rental charge is just £507, with 47 monthly rental payments of £169 thereafter. For the Doblo Sportivo, the initial rental is halved to £567, with the remaining payments at £189 a month. For the Talento, the Black Friday deal represents an £867 initial rental on the first month’s payment, with monthly lease costs of £289, while the biggest saving on offer is for the Ducato, which attracts a £1,005 initial rental and a hire charge of £335 per month.

Fiat Professional’s Head of Brand, Richard Chamberlain, said: “The Sportivo models are already proving very popular with business users thanks to their distinctive styling and upmarket specification, helping business owners project a professional and premium image. With this limited offer, we are making them even more accessible and attractive in the spirit of Black Friday, when the best bargains are to be found.”

Like the Sportivo vans, though, the Black Friday offer won’t hang around. It’s available only to customers who order their new Sportivo before 7 December, 2018.

The quoted prices exclude VAT, maintenance and are subject to excess mileage charges. Full details of the offer can be found at: https://dpromo.fiatprofessional.co.uk/BlackFriday

SOURCE: Fiat